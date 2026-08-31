Mohsin Naqvi’s PCB Hit Panic Button: Pakistan Head Coach & 7 Players Dropped Ahead Of 3rd England Test

As many as seven players have been dropped from the squad after heavy defeats in the first two Tests against England. Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan, injured opening batter Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, spinner Ali Usman and pacer Khurram Shahzad, who all played in the second Test defeat at Lord’s on Sunday, were also sent home. All-rounder Aamir Jamal and batter Awais Zafar were also among those returning despite not getting a game in England.