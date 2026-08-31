Untouchable Legacy: Five Iconic Lionel Messi International Records That May Never Be Broken

Scoring in a FIFA World Cup is the pinnacle of a professional footballer's career; doing so in every single stage of the tournament is a feat of psychological and physical resilience that defied history until 2022. During Argentina's triumphant campaign in Qatar, Messi scored in the group stage (against Saudi Arabia and Mexico), the Round of 16 (against Australia), the quarterfinals (against the Netherlands), the semifinals (against Croatia), and netted a brace in the iconic final against France.