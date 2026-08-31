Lionel Messi Retires From International Football, Star Argentina Footballer Calls Time On Glorious Career

Lionel Messi retired from International football
The star footballer shared a post on Instagram announcing his decision
He wrote an heartfelt note reflecting on his journey with the Argentina side
Lionel Messi has officially closed the curtain on his legendary international career with Argentina, concluding a glittering 20-year journey for the Albiceleste. The decision follows Argentina's campaign at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where the defending champions reached the final.
Taking to Instagram to share the emotional milestone, Messi posted a heartfelt farewell note admitting that stepping away "is a decision that hurt—and still hurts deep down." Reflecting on two decades wearing the national team colors, he wrote that he has "nothing left to give" and that the time has come to pass the torch to the great young players coming up.
Looking back on a path that included both heartbreaking struggles and historic triumphs, Messi expressed profound gratitude to the fans, his family, and every teammate and coach who shared the journey. "I leave with the peace of mind and pride of having given you—alongside my teammates—moments we once only dreamed of," he shared, adding a poignant note that his conviction to step away was further solidified in the weeks following the final.
Social media instantly flooded with tributes celebrating the career of the nation's greatest icon as he trades the pitch for the stands to support "through the good times and the bad."
A Glorious Career Comes To An End
Lionel Messi’s 20-year international journey with the Albiceleste stands as one of the most remarkable stories in football history, spanning 191 official appearances and a record-shattering 112 international goals. Making his senior debut in 2005, Messi carried the immense weight of a football-obsessed nation on his shoulders through agonizing near-misses before finally claiming the ultimate prizes.
He shouldered Argentina to continental supremacy by winning the 2021 Copa América—his first major international trophy—before orchestrating a legendary campaign at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where he scored seven goals, claimed the Golden Ball, and hoisted the sport's most coveted prize. He followed that historic triumph by defending the Copa América crown in 2024, cementing an extraordinary legacy that redefined Argentine football and secured his status as the country's undisputed modern icon.
Beneath the glittering statistics and golden trophies lies a career defined by profound resilience, having fought through years of heartbreak before reaching the summit. Long before the global triumphs in Qatar and the Americas, the crushing pressure of repeated tournament failures famously pushed Messi to his breaking point following the 2016 Copa América Centenario final loss to Chile on penalties.
Overcome by despair after missing a spot-kick in the shootout and suffering a third consecutive major final defeat in three years, a devastated Messi announced his immediate retirement from international football in the stadium bowels, declaring that the national team shirt was "not for him." Though he reversed his decision weeks later after an outpouring of global pleading, that dark episode underscored the agonizing emotional toll that chasing international glory took on the maestro.
That same agonizing vulnerability surfaced once more in the twilight of his career, mirroring the immense psychological weight he carried for his homeland. The heartbreak of a grueling World Cup final loss—where Argentina fell just short of defending their crown—shattered him deeply, compounding an already painful period marked by the passing of his beloved father, Jorge.
The dual weight of footballing heartbreak and devastating personal loss proved to be the ultimate turning point, deeply convincing him that after two decades of leaving every ounce of his soul on the pitch, the time had finally arrived to step away from the national team for good.