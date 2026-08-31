Star South African Pacer Sidelined For Australia ODIs, Test Series Participation Uncertain

Kagiso Rabada has been ruled out of South Africa’s three-match ODI series against Australia due to a hamstring injury
His Test availability remains uncertain, with CSA set to make a selection decision closer to the series
Rabada’s absence could hurt South Africa, with the pacer boasting 58 wickets in 11 Tests against Australia
South Africa have suffered a major injury setback ahead of their limited-overs and Test assignments against Australia, with pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada ruled out of the upcoming three-match ODI series and his participation in the subsequent Tests now uncertain.
Rabada sustained a right hamstring strain during training with his domestic side and has entered the early stages of rehabilitation under the supervision of Cricket South Africa’s medical team. The fast bowler will miss the ODIs, scheduled from September 24 to 30, with the series beginning in Durban.
Rabada’s Test Return Remains Uncertain
While South Africa have confirmed Rabada’s absence from the ODIs, there is still no definitive timeline for his return to Test cricket. CSA said the 31-year-old could be sidelined for at least four-and-a-half weeks, while his domestic bowling coach Allan Donald has suggested that the injury could potentially keep him out for up to 10 weeks.
That would put Rabada’s availability for the Test series firmly in doubt, although South Africa have not ruled him out.
"His availability for the three-match test series against Australia will depend on how he progresses through his rehabilitation, with a decision on his selection to be made closer to the series," CSA said in a statement.
The three-Test series is scheduled to begin on October 9 in Durban, followed by matches in Gqeberha and Cape Town. Rabada’s potential absence would be a significant blow for the Proteas, particularly given his record against Australia. He has taken 58 wickets in 11 Tests against them at an average of 21.39, better than his career Test average of 22.03.
Rabada was also instrumental in South Africa’s World Test Championship triumph over Australia at Lord’s last year, claiming nine wickets in the final. With the two sides currently among the leading contenders in the ongoing WTC cycle, his fitness could have a major bearing on a highly anticipated Test battle.