ICC Mulls Gandhi Jayanti Opener For 2027 ODI World Cup In Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi - Report

2027 World Cup may begin on October 2, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti
The 14-team tournament will be hosted across 12 venues in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia
A new ‘Super Series’ could determine the final 12 teams for the main tournament
The International Cricket Council (ICC) is reportedly considering starting the 2027 Men’s ODI World Cup on October 2, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti, to commemorate the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.
The 2027 edition of the 50-over World Cup is scheduled to be jointly hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia, making Gandhi’s connection with both India and South Africa particularly significant. Gandhi spent 21 years in South Africa, where his experiences with racial discrimination played a crucial role in shaping his philosophy and activism.
According to a report by Cricbuzz, the ICC had initially planned to begin the tournament on October 8, with the first week of October earmarked for warm-up fixtures. However, the governing body has now apparently moved the proposed opening date forward to October 2, which will mark Gandhi’s 158th birth anniversary.
Cricbuzz reported that the ICC is looking to align the World Cup opener with Gandhi Jayanti as a tribute to the Mahatma, whose 21 years in South Africa played a crucial role in shaping his philosophy and activism.
The report described the proposed move as a fitting acknowledgement of Gandhi's enduring connection with both India and South Africa, particularly at a time when global divisions remain pronounced.
If October 2 is confirmed as the opening date, the warm-up matches will have to be played in the latter part of September. The tournament is expected to feature 14 teams, with the final reportedly scheduled for November 21.
The 2027 World Cup will also feature a revamped format. Three of the lowest-ranked teams are expected to contest a mini-triangular competition, referred to as the 'Super Series', to determine the final 12 teams that progress to the main stage.
It remains unclear whether the October 2 date would mark the beginning of the Super Series or the main tournament. If the former is the case, neither India nor South Africa would be involved in the opening phase.
The 14-team competition is set to be played across 12 venues in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.
Mahatma Gandhi’s South Africa Connection
Gandhi remains one of the most influential figures in India's freedom movement and is widely regarded as the Father of the Nation. He advocated satyagraha, or non-violent resistance, as a means of challenging British rule and discriminatory policies.
His political philosophy and public life, however, were significantly shaped during his time in South Africa. Gandhi arrived there as a young barrister and spent more than two decades in the country, where he experienced racial discrimination first-hand.
His experiences eventually led him to organise and advocate for the rights of the Indian community in South Africa. It was also during this period that he developed and refined the principles of satyagraha, which later became central to his leadership of India's independence movement.
Gandhi's influence subsequently extended beyond India's freedom struggle, with his philosophy of non-violent resistance also inspiring figures and movements associated with South Africa's anti-apartheid struggle.
Gandhi Jayanti is observed across India every year on October 2, with commemorative events, prayer meetings, and community programmes held across the country. A major ceremony is held at Raj Ghat in New Delhi, where Gandhi's memorial is located.
2027 ODI World Cup Venues
The proposed 12 venues for the 2027 ODI World Cup are spread across the three host nations.
South Africa will have eight venues: Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, Centurion in Tshwane, Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town, Kingsmead Cricket Ground in Durban, St George's Park in Gqeberha, Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein, Boland Park in Paarl, and Buffalo Park in KuGompo City, formerly known as East London.
Zimbabwe will host matches at three venues — Harare Sports Club in Harare, Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, and Mosi-oa-Tunya International Cricket Stadium in Victoria Falls.
Namibia's sole venue for the tournament will be Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek.
With the ICC yet to officially confirm the revised schedule, the October 2 start remains a reported proposal.