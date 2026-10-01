Sunil Kumar Wins Bronze In Men's 87kg Greco-Roman Wrestling, Secures India's First Wrestling Medal At Asian Games 2026

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Sunil Kumar opened India’s wrestling account at the Asian Games 2026 by clinching the bronze medal in the men's 87kg Greco-Roman category. After missing out on the gold-medal match following a semifinal loss to Japan's Taizo Yoshida, Sunil rebounded brilliantly in the playoff. He produced a dominant, technical superiority victory, blanking the Philippines' Callum Johnston Roberts 9-0 without conceding a single point. Having previously won bronze in Hangzhou, this latest podium finish makes Sunil the first Indian Greco-Roman wrestler to win two Asian Games medals.

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Asian games 2026 men's 87kg Greco-Roman wrestling sunil kumar
Indian wrestler Sunil Kumar celebrates after winning the bronze medal in the men's 87kg Greco-Roman wrestling event at the Asian Games 2026, in Nagoya, Japan. Kumar defeated Philippines' Roberts Callum Johnston 9-0 to become the first Indian wrestler to secure two Asian Games medals in Greco-Roman wrestling. | Photo: Handout via PTI
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Asian games 2026 mens 87kg Greco-Roman wrestling sunil kumar
From left, bronze medalists India's Sunil Kumar and Uzbekistan's Jalgasbay Berdimuratov, gold medalist Japan's Taizo Yoshida, silver medalist Kyrgyzstan's Asan Kurbanovich Zhanyshov pose for a photograph during the awards ceremony at in the men's greco-roman 87kg wrestling match the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man
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Asian Games 2026 Greco-Roman wrestling
India's Greco Roman wrestler Sunil Kumar with head coach Hargobind Singh after winning bronze medal in men's 87kg at Asian Games. | Photo: Handout via PTI
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India wrestling Asian Games 2026
India's Sunil Kumar, left, wins against Philippines's Callum Johnston Roberts in their men's greco-roman 87kg bronze medal wrestling match at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man
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Indian Greco-Roman wrestler Asian Games 2026
India's Sunil Kumar, top, and Philippines's Callum Johnston Roberts compete in their men's greco-roman 87kg bronze medal wrestling match at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man
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Mens 87kg Greco-Roman wrestling 2026 Asian Games
India's Sunil Kumar, left, and Philippines's Callum Johnston Roberts compete in their men's greco-roman 87kg bronze medal wrestling match at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man
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Asian Games 2026 wrestling photos
India's Sunil Kumar, right, and Philippines's Callum Johnston Roberts compete in their men's greco-roman 87kg bronze medal wrestling match at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man

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