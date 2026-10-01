Sunil Kumar Wins Bronze In Men's 87kg Greco-Roman Wrestling, Secures India's First Wrestling Medal At Asian Games 2026

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 1 October 2026 4:12 pm

Sunil Kumar opened India’s wrestling account at the Asian Games 2026 by clinching the bronze medal in the men's 87kg Greco-Roman category. After missing out on the gold-medal match following a semifinal loss to Japan's Taizo Yoshida, Sunil rebounded brilliantly in the playoff. He produced a dominant, technical superiority victory, blanking the Philippines' Callum Johnston Roberts 9-0 without conceding a single point. Having previously won bronze in Hangzhou, this latest podium finish makes Sunil the first Indian Greco-Roman wrestler to win two Asian Games medals.