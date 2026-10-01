Asian Games 2026: Nitesh Settles For Silver In Men's Greco-Roman 97kg Final After Losing To Yuri Nakazato

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay 1 October 2026 4:31 pm Published at: 1 October 2026 4:28 pm Updated on:

Nitesh Siwach had to settle for a silver medal at the Asian Games, as he lost the final of the Greco-Roman 97 kg category as he lost to Japan's Yuri Nakazato on Thursday, October 1. Yuri won the match 4-0, scoring two points each in the two periods.

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay 1 October 2026 4:31 pm Published at: 1 October 2026 4:28 pm Updated on:

India's wrestler Nitesh Siwach | Photo: Instagram/@wrestlernitesh

Nitesh Siwach had to settle for a silver medal at the Asian Games, as he lost the final of the Greco-Roman 97 kg category as he lost to Japan's Yuri Nakazato on Thursday, October 1. Yuri won the match 4-0, scoring two points each in the two periods. Japan's Yuri Nakazato scored the first points of the match by pushing Nitesh out of the yellow area. Soon, Nitesh was penalised for passivity, which gave Yuri a chance to double up the lead. Earlier in the day, the Asian championship silver medallist flattened Mongolia's Gankhuyang Ganbaatar 9-0 through technical superiority inside the opening three-minute spell of the 97kg semifinal. He sealed it with two four-point throws from the ground position. That run already delivered India's best-ever Greco-Roman finish at the Asian Games. He made full use of the draw. Nitesh went straight into the quarterfinals and beat Turkmenistan's Amanberdi Agamammedov 7-1 before booking his place in the final against home favourite Yuri Nakazato. More To Follow