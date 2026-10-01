2027 ODI World Cup Schedule Announcement Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch On TV & Online? All You Need To Know

The schedule of ICC ODI World Cup 2027 will be announced on Thursday in Cape Town
The tournament will be jointly hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia in October-November 2027
54 matches will be spread across the three host nations. South Africa is scheduled to stage 44 games at eight venues
The ICC is due to unveil the 2027 ODI World Cup schedule in Cape Town on Thursday. The event will begin the one-year countdown to the tournament.
The 14th edition of the 50-over showcase will be staged jointly by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia in October-November next year. It will be only the second time an ODI World Cup has been held in Africa. The tournament is set to start on October 2, 2027, with the final pencilled in for November 21, 2027. Thursday’s launch will also open the ticket ballot for fans.
World Cup Qualification Picture
By the September 30 qualification cut-off, 10 of the 14 teams will be in place on the basis of ICC ODI Team Rankings. South Africa and Zimbabwe already have automatic places as hosts.
India, New Zealand, Pakistan, Australia, England, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Bangladesh are set to join the two hosts. The final four berths will come from qualifiers scheduled for early next year, with West Indies among the teams that will need to come through that route despite being two-time champions.
Tournament Format Details
About 54 matches will be spread across the three host nations. South Africa is scheduled to stage 44 games at eight venues, while Zimbabwe and Namibia will host the other 10.
ICC's earlier format plan has the competition starting with a Super Series involving the three lowest-ranked of the 14 teams. Each of those teams will meet the others once in a round-robin, and the group winner will move on to the Group Stage.
The Group Stage will feature 12 teams split into two pools of six, with every team facing the others in its group once. The top three from each group will advance to the Super 7.
The two best fourth-placed teams, one from each group, will also progress to the Super 7 on the basis of the group-stage standings. From there, the tournament will move on to the semi-finals and final.
All You Need To Know About the 2027 ODI World Cup Schedule Announcement
When and Where Will the 2027 ODI World Cup Schedule Announcement take place?
The 2027 ODI World Cup announcement will take place in Cape Town, South Africa, on Thursday, October 1st.
What Time Will the 2027 ODI World Cup schedule announcement Begin?
The 2027 ODI World Cup schedule announcement is scheduled at 8:30 PM IST.
Which TV Channel Will Telecast 2027 ODI World Cup Schedule Announcement?
The 2027 ODI World Cup Announcement will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.
How Can Fans Watch the 2027 ODI World Cup Schedule Announcement Online in India?
The 2027 ODI World Cup schedule announcement will be streamed live in India on the JioHotstar app and website.