India Set Up Clash Against Pakistan As They Crush Sri Lanka by 124 Runs To Reach Asian Games Cricket Final
India crushed Sri Lanka by 124 runs to storm into the Asian Games T20 final. Asked to bat on a viciously turning pitch, India posted 169 for 7, anchored by Ishan Kishan's brilliant, unbeaten 80 and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's brisk 38. Sri Lanka's reply turned into a nightmare as Jasprit Bumrah struck twice in a fiery opening over. Spinners Axar Patel and Abhishek Sharma capitalized on the variable bounce, while electric fielding produced multiple run-outs. The hapless Lankan batting line-up collapsed completely, skittled for a paltry 45 in 9.5 overs. The dominant victory sets up a blockbuster gold-medal clash against Pakistan.
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