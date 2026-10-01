India Set Up Clash Against Pakistan As They Crush Sri Lanka by 124 Runs To Reach Asian Games Cricket Final

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India crushed Sri Lanka by 124 runs to storm into the Asian Games T20 final. Asked to bat on a viciously turning pitch, India posted 169 for 7, anchored by Ishan Kishan's brilliant, unbeaten 80 and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's brisk 38. Sri Lanka's reply turned into a nightmare as Jasprit Bumrah struck twice in a fiery opening over. Spinners Axar Patel and Abhishek Sharma capitalized on the variable bounce, while electric fielding produced multiple run-outs. The hapless Lankan batting line-up collapsed completely, skittled for a paltry 45 in 9.5 overs. The dominant victory sets up a blockbuster gold-medal clash against Pakistan.

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Asian Games 2026 India Vs Sri Lanka Cricket semi final
India's players celebrate after winning the second semifinal T20I cricket match between India and Sri Lanka, at the 20th Asian Games, in Nisshin, Japan, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
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Asian Games 2026 India Vs Sri Lanka Cricket semi final
India's players celebrate a wicket during the second semifinal T20I cricket match between India and Sri Lanka, at the 20th Asian Games, in Nisshin, Japan, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
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Asian Games 2026 India Vs Sri Lanka Cricket semi final Sri Lankas Sohan de Livera
Sri Lanka's Sohan de Livera plays a shot during the second semifinal T20I cricket match between India and Sri Lanka, at the 20th Asian Games, in Nisshin, Japan, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
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Asian Games 2026 India Vs Sri Lanka Cricket semi final-Indias Jasprit Bumrah
India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Sineth Jayawardena during the second semifinal T20I cricket match between India and Sri Lanka, at the 20th Asian Games, in Nisshin, Japan, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
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Asian Games 2026 India Vs Sri Lanka Cricket semi final-Indias Ravi Bishnoi
India's Ravi Bishnoi celebrates after dismissing Sri Lanka's Lasith Croospulle through a runout during the second semifinal T20I cricket match between India and Sri Lanka, at the 20th Asian Games, in Nisshin, Japan, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
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Asian Games 2026 India Vs Sri Lanka Cricket semi final-Indias Ishan Kishan
India's Ishan Kishan plays a shot during the second semifinal T20I cricket match between India and Sri Lanka, at the 20th Asian Games, in Nisshin, Japan, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
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Asian Games 2026 India Vs Sri Lanka Cricket semi final- Ishan Kishan celebrates half century
India's Ishan Kishan celebrates his half century during the second semifinal T20I cricket match between India and Sri Lanka, at the 20th Asian Games, in Nisshin, Japan, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
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Asian Games 2026 India Vs Sri Lanka Cricket semi final-Sri Lankas Lasith Croospulle
Sri Lanka's Lasith Croospulle celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of India's Axar Patel during the second semifinal T20I cricket match between India and Sri Lanka, at the 20th Asian Games, in Nisshin, Japan, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
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Asian Games 2026 India Vs Sri Lanka Cricket semi final-Indias Ishan Kishan
India's Ishan Kishan plays a shot during the second semifinal T20I cricket match between India and Sri Lanka, at the 20th Asian Games, in Nisshin, Japan, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
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Asian Games 2026 India Vs Sri Lanka Cricket semi final-Indias Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
India's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi plays a shot during the second semifinal T20I cricket match between India and Sri Lanka, at the 20th Asian Games, in Nisshin, Japan, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
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Asian Games 2026 India Vs Sri Lanka Cricket semi final highlights
Players of India and Sri Lanka and others stand during the national anthem before the second semifinal T20I cricket match between India and Sri Lanka, at the 20th Asian Games, in Nisshin, Japan, Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

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