India Set Up Clash Against Pakistan As They Crush Sri Lanka by 124 Runs To Reach Asian Games Cricket Final

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 1 October 2026 2:25 pm

India crushed Sri Lanka by 124 runs to storm into the Asian Games T20 final. Asked to bat on a viciously turning pitch, India posted 169 for 7, anchored by Ishan Kishan's brilliant, unbeaten 80 and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's brisk 38. Sri Lanka's reply turned into a nightmare as Jasprit Bumrah struck twice in a fiery opening over. Spinners Axar Patel and Abhishek Sharma capitalized on the variable bounce, while electric fielding produced multiple run-outs. The hapless Lankan batting line-up collapsed completely, skittled for a paltry 45 in 9.5 overs. The dominant victory sets up a blockbuster gold-medal clash against Pakistan.