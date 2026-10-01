Shubman Gill's Record-Breaking Unbeaten 223 Helps India Chase 406 Against West Indies And Seal ODI Series

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In a breathless run-fest at Guwahati, India hunted down West Indies' massive 405 for 7 with eight wickets and 39 balls to spare, sealing the ODI series in style. Invited to bowl, India had no answers early on as West Indies put on a record-breaking batting masterclass. Centurions John Campbell (101), Shai Hope (104), and Amir Jangoo (114) tore into the bowling attack, propelling the visitors to a daunting total of 405. Refusing to back down, India responded with one of the most astonishing chases in ODI history. Rohit Sharma set a blistering tone with a fiery 101, but captain Shubman Gill stole the show with a legendary, record-shattering double-century. Gill blazed to an unbeaten 223 off just 133 balls, carving up the Windies attack across all corners of the ground. Supported by contributions from Virat Kohli and an unbeaten Ruturaj Gaikwad, Gill powered India across the finish line at 406 for 2 in 43.3 overs, turning a daunting mountain into a statement victory.

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India vs West indies 2nd ODI cricket highlights-India's captain Shubman Gill
India's captain Shubman Gill shakes hands with West Indies' players after winning the match between India and West Indies in Guwahati, India, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/ Anupam Nath
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Shubman Gill celebrates after scoring a double century
India's captain Shubman Gill celebrates after scoring a double century during the second one-day international cricket match between India and West Indies in Guwahati, India, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/ Anupam Nath
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Indias captain Shubman Gill celebrates after scoring a double century
India's captain Shubman Gill celebrates after scoring a double century during the second one-day international cricket match between India and West Indies in Guwahati, India, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/ Anupam Nath
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Shubman Gill celebrates after scoring a double century
India's captain Shubman Gill celebrates after scoring a double century during the second one-day international cricket match between India and West Indies in Guwahati, India, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/ Anupam Nath
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India vs West indies Indias Virat Kohli leaves the ground
India's Virat Kohli leaves the ground after losing his wicket during the second one-day international cricket match between India and West Indies in Guwahati, India, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/ Anupam Nath
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India vs West indies 2nd odi West Indies Jayden Seales
West Indies' Jayden Seales, left, celebrates the wicket of India's Rohit Sharma, right, during the second one-day international cricket match between India and West Indies in Guwahati, India, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/ Anupam Nath
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India vs West indies 2nd odi Shubman Gill celebrates hundred and fifty runs
India's captain Shubman Gill celebrates after scoring one hundred and fifty runs during the second one-day international cricket match between India and West Indies in Guwahati, India, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/ Anupam Nath
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India vs West indies 2nd odi Indias Rohit Sharma celebrates his century
India's Rohit Sharma celebrates his century during the second one-day international cricket match between India and West Indies in Guwahati, India, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/ Anupam Nath
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India vs West indies 2nd ODI cricket highlights-Rohit Sharma hits a six
India's Rohit Sharma hits a six during the second one-day international cricket match between India and West Indies in Guwahati, India, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/ Anupam Nath
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India vs West indies 2nd odi West Indies Amir Jangoo plays a shot
West Indies' Amir Jangoo plays a shot during the second one-day international cricket match between India and West Indies in Guwahati, India, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/ Anupam Nath
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India vs West indies 2nd ODI West Indies Amir Jangoo celebrates his century
West Indies' Amir Jangoo celebrates his century during the second one-day international cricket match between India and West Indies in Guwahati, India, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/ Anupam Nath
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India vs West indies 2nd odi West Indies captain Shai Hope celebrates his century
West Indies' captain Shai Hope celebrates his century during the second one-day international cricket match between India and West Indies in Guwahati, India, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/ Anupam Nath
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India vs West indies 2nd ODI West Indies Amir Jangoo plays a shot
West Indies' Amir Jangoo plays a shot during the second one-day international cricket match between India and West Indies in Guwahati, India, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/ Anupam Nath
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India vs West indies 2nd odi John Campbell celebrates his century
West Indies' John Campbell celebrates his century during the second one-day international cricket match between India and West Indies in Guwahati, India, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/ Anupam Nath
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India vs West indies 2nd ODI cricket highlights-West Indies John Campbell
West Indies' John Campbell plays a shot during the second one-day international cricket match between India and West Indies in Guwahati, India, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/ Anupam Nath
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India vs West indies 2nd ODI cricket highlights-West Indies John Campbell
West Indies' John Campbell watches the ball after playing a shot during the second one-day international cricket match between India and West Indies in Guwahati, India, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/ Anupam Nath

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