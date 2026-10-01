Shubman Gill's Record-Breaking Unbeaten 223 Helps India Chase 406 Against West Indies And Seal ODI Series

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 1 October 2026 2:04 pm

In a breathless run-fest at Guwahati, India hunted down West Indies' massive 405 for 7 with eight wickets and 39 balls to spare, sealing the ODI series in style. Invited to bowl, India had no answers early on as West Indies put on a record-breaking batting masterclass. Centurions John Campbell (101), Shai Hope (104), and Amir Jangoo (114) tore into the bowling attack, propelling the visitors to a daunting total of 405. Refusing to back down, India responded with one of the most astonishing chases in ODI history. Rohit Sharma set a blistering tone with a fiery 101, but captain Shubman Gill stole the show with a legendary, record-shattering double-century. Gill blazed to an unbeaten 223 off just 133 balls, carving up the Windies attack across all corners of the ground. Supported by contributions from Virat Kohli and an unbeaten Ruturaj Gaikwad, Gill powered India across the finish line at 406 for 2 in 43.3 overs, turning a daunting mountain into a statement victory.