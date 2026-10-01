Argentina Begin Post-Messi Era With Dominant 4-0 Friendly Win Over Bolivia

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Argentina kicked off a new post-Lionel Messi era in style, cruising to a comfortable 4–0 victory over Bolivia in Mario Alberto Kempes, Córdoba in their first outing since the 2026 World Cup. Playing their first match following Messi's international retirement, an inspired Albiceleste side dominated from the outset under stand-in captain Cristian "Cuti" Romero. Lautaro Martínez opened the scoring in the 19th minute after latching onto a precise assist from Alexis Mac Allister, before Nicolás Paz doubled the lead just ten minutes later with a well-taken strike. Holding a commanding two-goal cushion at the break, Argentina continued to press their advantage in the second half. Captain Cuti Romero got on the scoresheet himself in the 54th minute, heading home to extend the hosts' lead. Late substitute José Manuel "Flaco" López put the finishing touch on a stellar team performance by netting the fourth in the 86th minute, sealing a comprehensive 4-0 win to launch their next chapter.

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Argentina vs Bolivia international friendly highlights
Argentina's Jose Manuel Lopez celebrates scoring his side's 4th goal against Bolivia during an international friendly soccer match in Cordoba, Argentina, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Nicolas Aguilera
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Argentina vs Bolivia international friendly highlights
Argentina's Jose Manuel Lopez celebrates scoring his side's 4th goal against Bolivia during an international friendly soccer match in Cordoba, Argentina, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Nicolas Aguilera
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Argentina vs Bolivia international friendly highlights
Argentina's Lautaro Martinez controls the ball during an international friendly soccer match against Bolivia in Cordoba, Argentina, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Nicolas Aguilera
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Argentina vs Bolivia international friendly highlights Argentinas Cristian Romero
Argentina's Cristian Romero celebrates scoring his side's third goal against Bolivia during an international friendly soccer match in Cordoba, Argentina, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Nicolas Aguilera
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Argentina vs Bolivia international friendly highlights Argentinas Alexis Mac Allister
Argentina's Alexis Mac Allister and Bolivia's Robson Tome de Araujo battle for the ball during an international friendly soccer match in Cordoba, Argentina, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Nicolas Aguilera
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Argentina vs Bolivia international friendly highlights Argentinas Roman Vega
Argentina's Roman Vega, left, and Bolivia's Yomar Rocha battle for the ball during an international friendly soccer match in Cordoba, Argentina, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Nicolas Aguilera
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Argentina vs Bolivia international friendly highlights Argentinas Nico Paz
Argentina's Nico Paz, right, celebrates scoring his side's second goal against Bolivia with teammates Lautaro Martinez, left, and Gianluca Prestianni during an international friendly soccer match in Cordoba, Argentina, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Nicolas Aguilera
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Argentina vs Bolivia international friendly highlights Argentinas Nico Paz
Argentina's Nico Paz celebrates scoring his side's second goal against Bolivia during an international friendly soccer match in Cordoba, Argentina, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Nicolas Aguilera
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Argentina vs Bolivia international friendly highlights
Argentina's Julian Alvarez controls the ball during an international friendly soccer match against Bolivia in Cordoba, Argentina, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Nicolas Aguilera
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Argentina vs Bolivia international friendly highlights_Argentinas Lautaro Martinez
Argentina's Lautaro Martinez celebrates scoring his side's first goal against Bolivia during an international friendly soccer match in Cordoba, Argentina, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Nicolas Aguilera
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Argentina vs Bolivia international friendly highlights Argentinas Roman Vega
Argentina's Roman Vega, left, and Bolivia's Yomar Rocha battle for the ball during an international friendly soccer match in Cordoba, Argentina, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Nicolas Aguilera

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