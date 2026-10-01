Argentina Begin Post-Messi Era With Dominant 4-0 Friendly Win Over Bolivia

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 1 October 2026 2:46 pm

Argentina kicked off a new post-Lionel Messi era in style, cruising to a comfortable 4–0 victory over Bolivia in Mario Alberto Kempes, Córdoba in their first outing since the 2026 World Cup. Playing their first match following Messi's international retirement, an inspired Albiceleste side dominated from the outset under stand-in captain Cristian "Cuti" Romero. Lautaro Martínez opened the scoring in the 19th minute after latching onto a precise assist from Alexis Mac Allister, before Nicolás Paz doubled the lead just ten minutes later with a well-taken strike. Holding a commanding two-goal cushion at the break, Argentina continued to press their advantage in the second half. Captain Cuti Romero got on the scoresheet himself in the 54th minute, heading home to extend the hosts' lead. Late substitute José Manuel "Flaco" López put the finishing touch on a stellar team performance by netting the fourth in the 86th minute, sealing a comprehensive 4-0 win to launch their next chapter.