Meerut Blue Drum Murder Case: Muskan, Sahil Convicted Of Saurabh Rajput’s Murder

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pranay Vatsa
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The prosecution relied on witness testimony as well as technical and physical evidence to establish the sequence of events and the involvement of the two accused

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The two accused in the case Photo: PTI
Summary of this article

  • Meerut district court convicts Muskan Rastogi and Sahil Shukla of murdering Saurabh Rajput, whose body was concealed in a blue drum.

  • Prosecution examined 22 witnesses and presented technical and physical evidence during the trial.

  • The court will decide the quantum of sentence separately, with arguments expected before the sentencing order.

A Meerut district court on Wednesday convicted Muskan Rastogi and her partner Sahil Shukla of murdering Muskan's husband, Saurabh Rajput, whose body was found concealed inside a blue drum in March 2025.

District Court Judge Arvind Kumar Mishra pronounced the verdict through video conferencing, holding both accused guilty after a trial in which the prosecution examined 22 witnesses and presented technical and physical evidence.

The court will pronounce the quantum of sentence later. According to prosecution lawyer Krishan Kumar Dubey, the court has given around 10-15 days for the sentencing stage.

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Prosecution Presented 22 Witnesses

According to the prosecution, Muskan and Sahil conspired to kill Saurabh and subsequently attempted to conceal evidence by placing his body inside a blue drum.

The prosecution relied on witness testimony as well as technical and physical evidence to establish the sequence of events and the involvement of the two accused. The case attracted widespread attention after Saurabh's body was discovered concealed in the cement-filled drum.

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Saurabh, 29, was a former Merchant Navy officer. Muskan and Sahil were arrested in March 2025 after the killing and were subsequently sent to judicial custody.

The prosecution had alleged that the murder took place at the couple's rented accommodation in Meerut and that the body was later concealed in a drum before the accused travelled to Himachal Pradesh. Police had also recovered the alleged murder weapon and other material evidence during the investigation.

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Sentencing To Follow

Speaking to ANI, prosecution lawyer Krishan Kumar Dubey said the court had found both accused guilty of murdering Saurabh and attempting to conceal evidence, including the body and weapon.

Dubey said the prosecution had ensured that witnesses appeared on every hearing date, helping the trial proceed relatively quickly. He said the court would now hear arguments on the quantum of sentence.

Asked about the possible punishment, Dubey said he believed the two should receive the death penalty. His comment represents the prosecution lawyer's view; the court has yet to decide the sentence.

The conviction marks the latest stage in a case that drew national attention after Saurabh's body was found concealed in a blue drum. The court's sentencing order is expected in the coming days.

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