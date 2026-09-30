Piyush Goyal Urges US Manufacturers To Expand In India At NAM Roundtable

Piyush Goyal urged American manufacturers to expand their footprint in India at a NAM business roundtable
He said India-US economic ties are broadening beyond trade into investment, manufacturing, technology and innovation
Goyal asked US companies to work with Indian SMEs and co-invest in advanced manufacturing
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal urged American manufacturers to expand their footprint in India, saying the economic relationship between the two countries is moving beyond ordinary trade into investment, manufacturing, technology, innovation and more resilient supply chains. He made those remarks at a business roundtable hosted by the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM), where both small and large US manufacturers were represented.
Goyal pointed to India’s growing industrial base and skilled workforce at the meeting. He also underscored the momentum in India-US economic ties as the two countries broaden engagement across several sectors.
Goyal is in the US for the G20 Trade Ministers' Meeting and talks with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, and the two sides are expected to move ahead on negotiations for an interim trade deal.
Investment And Manufacturing
He asked American manufacturers to strengthen their presence in India, work with Indian small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and co-invest in advanced manufacturing. The outreach was aimed at linking US capital and technology with Indian production capacity and supplier networks.
Goyal said such partnerships can help build resilient supply chains while creating value for both economies. He also said the Indian government was ready to facilitate US companies in their operations, expansion and investments in India.
That message fits a wider policy effort. India has been seeking more overseas manufacturing investment while global companies look to diversify supply chains and build capacity across more markets.
NAM Roundtable Statement
The Commerce Ministry stated in a statement on September 30 that:
“Piyush Goyal interacted with CEOs and senior executives of prominent US manufacturing and technology companies of the United States at a business roundtable hosted by the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM),” the ministry stated.
The ministry said NAM accounts for a sizable portion of the country’s top manufacturing companies. It added that the group contributes significantly to US manufacturing GDP of around $3 trillion.
Milwaukee Visit Agenda
Goyal arrived in Milwaukee on September 30.
He is there for the G20 Trade Ministers' Meeting during his September 29-October 5 visit to the US. The trip also includes talks with Greer as India and the US work to deepen economic engagement in trade, investment, manufacturing and technology.
During the visit, Goyal attended a reception hosted by the Business Roundtable and NAM at the global headquarters of Rockwell Automation. There, he met trade ministers from other G20 countries and senior US business leaders.
That places the Milwaukee meetings within a broader effort to widen commercial ties while advancing formal trade discussions.The US visit comes at a time when both sides are expected to push ahead with negotiations on an interim trade deal.