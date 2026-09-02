‘Stay Away From Iran’: US Warns Countries, Companies As War Escalates

He added, “For instance, last Friday we sanctioned the Dubai branches of an Egyptian bank and they had provided more than 1.8 billion dollars to the regime since 2025. And we are going to systematically go through and take every bad actor like that out. We've created new authorities for Treasury to be able to sanction under aero airlines, maritime, digital assets. So this is all hands on deck. Teams from Treasury, State Department, and Department of War have gone out to the world and we are having very fulsome talks with anyone supporting the regime.”