India Condemns Demolition Of Century-Old Hindu Temple In Pakistan, Seeks Probe

India condemned the reported destruction of a century-old Hindu temple in Pakistan's Narowal region and called for a prompt and transparent investigation.
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said those responsible must be held accountable and urged Pakistan to restore the temple and protect minority places of worship.
Pakistan's Evacuee Trust Property Board said the temple collapsed after heavy rainfall, while a minority rights organisation alleged that unidentified people deliberately demolished it.
India on Wednesday unequivocally condemned the reported destruction of a Hindu temple in the Narowal region of Pakistan, demanding that Islamabad promptly investigate the incident and hold those responsible fully accountable.
New Delhi also said that Pakistan must take immediate remedial measures to restore the "desecrated temple" and fulfil its primary obligation to guarantee the safety, security and well-being of all its minority citizens and their cultural heritage.
What Did India Say About The Temple Demolition?
Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal said in a statement, "We have noted with deep concern the disturbing reports of the destruction of a historic Hindu temple in village Siraj, Narowal, Pakistan. We unequivocally condemn this reprehensible act of vandalism against a century old minority place of worship."
"The apparent apathy of authorities and failure to protect this century-old temple is alarming," he said.
Jaiswal said such incidents are a "stark reminder" of the continuing "vulnerability" of minority communities and the "egregious violations" of their religious freedoms and places of worship in Pakistan.
Jaiswal was responding to media queries on the incident.
"We call upon the Government of Pakistan to conduct a prompt and transparent investigation into this incident and ensure that those responsible are held fully accountable.
"Furthermore, the Government of Pakistan must take immediate remedial measures to restore the desecrated temple and fulfil its primary obligation to guarantee the safety, security and well-being of all its minority citizens and their cultural heritage," he said.
Why Is India Concerned About Pakistan's Hindu Minority?
According to Pakistani newspaper Dawn, the Hindu temple, believed to be around a century old, was demolished on August 21. The report said a minority rights organisation accused unidentified people of intentionally bringing down the structure to make room for the expansion of a nearby seminary. However, the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) maintained that the temple had collapsed following heavy rainfall.
Dawn reported that the Pakistan Masiha Millat Party (PMMP), an organisation advocating for minority rights, alleged that a group of people had pulled down the temple and taken away bricks, metal fittings from its dome and other materials from the premises.
PMMP Chairman Aslam Parvez Sahotra reportedly met Punjab Additional Home Secretary on August 28 along with some local residents. They submitted a written application calling for action against those allegedly involved in the demolition, as well as officials accused of failing to safeguard the religious site, the report said.