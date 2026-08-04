PoK Local Polls A 'Farce', Says MEA; Crackdown Cannot Be Hidden By Elections

India has dismissed the second phase of local elections in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir as a "complete farce"
The MEA alleged Pakistan's crackdown on anti-election protesters has killed at least 90 civilians since June
New Delhi also reiterated that the Indus Waters Treaty will remain in abeyance until Pakistan ends support for cross-border terrorism
India on Tuesday rejected the second phase of local elections in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) as a "complete farce", saying the voting could not conceal what it described as an ongoing crackdown by Pakistani authorities that has killed at least 90 civilians since June.
Speaking at the weekly media briefing, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the situation in PoK was defined not by elections but by protests and violence.
"Regarding the second phase of elections, this so-called local election in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir is a complete farce. The real situation is that of public protests and wanton killings by Pakistani forces," Jaiswal said, according to ANI.
He added that "such hollow exercises cannot hide reality," alleging that Pakistan had responded to public discontent with "bullets, blackouts, intimidation and repression" before attempting to "manufacture legitimacy through a hollow electoral exercise."
Jaiswal said at least 90 civilians had been killed in the continuing crackdown since June and urged the international community to hold Pakistan accountable.
The remarks come amid weeks of unrest across PoK, where anti-election protests led by the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) have escalated into violent clashes with Pakistani security forces. Protesters have accused Islamabad of political interference, electoral manipulation and suppressing dissent, while authorities have denied targeting civilians and defended the security response.
India had earlier condemned Pakistan's handling of the protests, describing the crackdown as evidence of what it called decades of political repression and denial of democratic rights in the territory.
Indus Treaty Position Unchanged
During the briefing, Jaiswal also reiterated India's position on the Indus Waters Treaty, saying its suspension would remain in place until Pakistan ends support for cross-border terrorism.
"Indus Water Treaty will be in abeyance till Pakistan irrevocably and credibly abjures its support for cross-border terrorism," he said.
New Delhi has repeatedly linked the future of the treaty to Pakistan's actions on terrorism following the deterioration in bilateral ties earlier this year.
The latest remarks reinforce India's position that developments in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and broader bilateral engagement remain inseparable from its concerns over cross-border terrorism and security.