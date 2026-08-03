'Opportunities Will Come': DK Shivakumar Urges Patience Amid Karnataka Cabinet Expansion Row

DK Shivakumar defends Karnataka cabinet expansion, says everyone cannot be accommodated at once.
Two Congress MLAs resign after missing ministerial berths, alleging unfulfilled promises by leadership.
BJP’s Amit Malviya criticises expansion, alleging lack of representation and accountability issues.
Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday sought to ease tensions within the party after the state cabinet expansion triggered discontent among several legislators who were left out of the new ministry.
The Congress government inducted 20 ministers into the state cabinet at a swearing-in ceremony held at Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru. The expansion came nearly two months after Shivakumar assumed office as chief minister.
Soon after the cabinet expansion, Shivakumar said it was not possible to accommodate every legislator in the ministry and urged party members to remain patient.
“There are many MLAs. It is not possible to accommodate everyone. Earlier, I too missed out on a ministerial berth in the Siddaramaiah Cabinet. But didn’t I become a minister later? Similarly, we will provide opportunities to everyone in the future. Right now, I am heading to Lok Bhavan,” Shivakumar told reporters.
He recalled his own political experience to assure disappointed legislators that opportunities would come in the future.
Fresh Trouble
The cabinet expansion, however, led to dissatisfaction among some Congress leaders. Three-time MLA from Indi, Yashavantarayagouda V Patil, resigned from the Karnataka Legislative Assembly after being excluded from the ministerial list. Sagar MLA Belur Gopalakrishna also announced his decision to resign from the Assembly and from the chairmanship of the State Forest Industries Corporation.
Patil submitted his resignation to Deputy Speaker Rudrappa Lamani at Vidhana Soudha. His supporters later staged a protest in Bengaluru, alleging that the party leadership had treated him unfairly.
Speaking to reporters, Patil said his name was part of the list of probable ministers until Monday morning and that he had received communication regarding his inclusion. However, his name was removed from the final list.
“I have been watching the developments within the party; ultimately today, during the expansion, our leadership failed to keep the promise made. So, without any other option, it was inevitable for me to resign. I have submitted the resignation,” he said.
Patil said his decision was not only about seeking a ministerial position but also about what he described as a failure to honour commitments made earlier.
“I was promised a ministerial post even before the 2023 Karnataka Assembly polls, but during the government formation, I was told it would happen after 2.5 years, but they failed to keep the promise,” he said.
Gopalakrishna also expressed disappointment over being overlooked, saying he would resign as MLA and from his position in the State Forest Industries Corporation.
BJP Slams Expansion
Meanwhile, BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya criticised the cabinet expansion, accusing the Congress government of failing to deliver on promises of social justice, youth empowerment and inclusive representation.
In a post on X, Malviya claimed the expanded cabinet had limited representation and questioned the induction of B Nagendra and Zameer Ahmed Khan, alleging that the Congress had compromised on accountability.
“This isn’t the ‘new politics’ Congress promised. It is the same old politics of expediency, selective morality and broken promises,” he said.