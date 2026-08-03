Sheikh Hasina to Announce Bangladesh Return Plans at Delhi Event

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will address a virtual press conference at the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of South Asia in New Delhi on August 5.
The exiled leader plans to announce her homecoming and outline her vision for Bangladesh, aiming to return and surrender to the courts by December.
Hasina faces a death sentence in Dhaka for ordering lethal force during the 2024 student-led protests that led to her government's collapse
Former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina will detail her plans to return home during a virtual press conference. She will address the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of South Asia on the evening of August 5. This marks exactly two years since she fled Dhaka on August 5, 2024, following the dramatic collapse of her Awami League government in the face of massive student-led protests. The protests and subsequent security crackdown left hundreds dead following clashes.
She has previously given written and email interviews and virtually addressed online events, including an Awami League meeting and a news conference at the Foreign Correspondents’ Club this January. However, she has not yet faced a live press Q&A. Organisers stated she will use this platform to "announce her homecoming and outline her vision for Bangladesh".
The Virtual Press Lineup
The virtual press conference will feature several prominent figures. Hasina’s son, Sajeeb Wazed Joy, will address the gathering. Other Awami League leaders, including former education minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel and former cricketer and MP Shakib Al Hasan, will also speak.
The lineup also includes Mahammad Ali Siddique, general secretary of Bangladesh Human Rights Watch, and Shah Mohammad Bakhtiar, director of Bangladesh Human Rights Watch USA. Security analyst Aminul Hoque Polash and counter-terrorism analyst Abu Obaidha Arin are also expected to join. Some of these participants will attend the New Delhi venue in person, while others will join virtually.
Homecoming Amid Legal Threats
Hasina faces severe legal challenges in her home country. A tribunal in Dhaka has sentenced her to death for ordering the use of lethal force during the crackdown on student protesters. Despite this, the 78-year-old leader said in recent interviews that she intends to return to Bangladesh by December and surrender to the courts.
Immediate detention awaits her upon arrival. Bangladesh Law Minister M Asaduzzaman said last week, that authorities are likely to arrest her immediately if she returns from India.
Hasina said in May that her return is linked to a "democratic environment in Bangladesh, freedom of expression, political rights and the restoration of the rule of law". She added that these conditions are necessary for "protecting the country’s independence and sovereignty and ensuring the overall welfare of the people".
Diplomatic Friction Over Exile
Hasina’s continued presence in India remains a key irritant in bilateral relations. The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) government has sought her extradition and barred local media from publishing or broadcasting her interviews. Although an anti-terrorism law continues to ban Awami League activities, several party leaders have signalled their intention to return to Bangladesh this year to revive the party.
New Delhi maintains that Hasina is not allowed to carry out political activities from Indian soil. However, Dhaka fears her public statements against the BNP government before the media can stymie efforts by both sides for a pragmatic reset in relations.