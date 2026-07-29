B'desh Should Never Have Sent The Wrong Message To India: Sheikh Hasina Tells Outlook

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said Bangladesh's foreign policy should not send the "wrong message" to India, following the current government's decision to prioritise China for its first major bilateral engagement, while stressing that Dhaka's relationship with New Delhi is rooted in history, geography and shared security interests.
In an interview with Outlook India, Hasina was asked about Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's decision to make China his first major bilateral destination instead of India.
"Every government has the right to set its diplomatic priorities," Hasina said. "But in a normal state, those priorities are guided by history, geography, national interest and the welfare of the people."
She said Bangladesh should maintain balanced relations with all major partners but cautioned against allowing that balance to weaken ties with India.
"Bangladesh's foreign policy should never have sent the wrong message to its neighbours, especially India, our historic friend," she said.
'Balance Does Not Mean Forgetting History'
Hasina said Bangladesh's relationship with India extended beyond government-to-government engagement and was shaped by the shared history of Bangladesh's 1971 Liberation War, geography, security cooperation and people-to-people ties.
"The relationship between Bangladesh and India is not only between two governments. It was shaped by the Liberation War, a debt of blood, geography, security and the living bond between our people," she said.
She added that Bangladesh should continue engaging with China, Japan, the United States, Europe and other partners, but said expanding diplomatic ties should not create uncertainty with New Delhi.
"We should work with China, Japan, the US, Europe and others. But balance does not mean forgetting history. It does not mean creating uncertainty with a proven friend," she said.
'China Engagement Should Remain Transparent'
Asked about Bangladesh's expanding cooperation with China in infrastructure, investment and strategic sectors, Hasina said foreign participation in development projects was not a concern in itself.
Instead, she said the focus should remain on transparency and protecting Bangladesh's national interests.
"There is nothing wrong with foreign partners taking part in development," she said. "But the real questions are simple: are decisions being made transparently? Are people's interests being protected? Is Bangladesh in control of its decisions?"
She added that Bangladesh required development but warned against political dependence on any external partner.
'India Ties Linked To Regional Stability'
Hasina also said the gains made during her tenure in areas including border security, connectivity, counterterrorism, energy cooperation and maritime boundary settlement demonstrated the strategic importance of India-Bangladesh relations.
She warned that if extremism increased or anti-India politics gained official backing in Bangladesh, those achievements could come under pressure.
"A stable and friendly India-Bangladesh relationship is essential for the welfare of both countries and for regional security," she said.
Hasina, who has been living in New Delhi since leaving Bangladesh in 2024, also thanked India for hosting her during her self-imposed exile, saying the country had treated her with "the utmost respect, honour and dignity".
She fled Bangladesh in 2024 after protests ended her 20 years as prime minister across multiple terms. The country’s war-crimes court sentenced her in November to death in her absence for ordering a deadly crackdown on a student-led uprising. She has denied the charges from exile.
Bangladesh has repeatedly urged India to extradite her. Hasina said she had not consulted any foreign government on whether or when to return.