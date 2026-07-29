Editor's Note | Love, Heartbreak and Democracy: The Making of the Indian Republic

Yet, heartbreak never kills the heart. It makes it wiser. Political disappointment works much the same way. The long arc of failed movements does not extinguish the possibility of change; it tempers the expectations with which we pursue it. The freedom movement could not prevent Partition, but it did give birth to a republic on the eastern side of the Indus where every individual, at least in principle, stood equal before the state. The leaders who emerged from the JP Movement failed to live up to the expectations of political purity and the chastity of public life they had inspired, yet, they ensured that no political leader would again romance the idea of dictatorship without fearing not only the loss of power but also history’s unforgiving judgement.