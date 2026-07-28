European T20 Premier League's Inaugural Edition To Start 26 August, Rotterdam Meet Amsterdam In Season Opener

ETPL's inaugural season will officially begin from August 26 with Rotterdam Dockers taking on Amsterdam Flames in the opening match
The six-team tournament will take place across Netherlands and Ireland
There will be 30 league matches with teams facing each other in a double round-robin format, followed by a Qualifier and a final
The inaugural season of the European T20 Premier League is set to begin on August 26, with Rotterdam Dockers taking on Amsterdam Flames in the opening match. Six teams will compete over 26 days, with matches to be played across two venues—Voorburg Cricket Club in the Netherlands and Malahide in Ireland.
The tournament will feature 30 matches, with each team facing the other five sides twice in a round-robin format. The table-toppers at the end of the league stage will qualify directly for the final, while the second and third-placed teams will meet in the Qualifier to decide the remaining finalist.
The initial 15 league matches will take place at Vooburg, while the rest of the league fixtures will take place in Malahide along with the Qualifier and the big final.
There will be a two-day traveling window in between the tournament, separating it into two legs. The league will also have several double-headers, and the first match on those will start from 11:30 am local time, while the next match will begin at 3:15 pm local time.
"It is a privilege to open the inaugural ETPL season. We can't wait to bring Rotterdam's passion and spirit onto the field and share this historic moment with our home fans," said Jonty Rhodes, co-owner of the Rotterdam Dockers.
"Representing Dublin in Europe's newest franchise T20 league is exciting. We look forward to an exciting inaugural season and to building something the city and its fans can be proud of," said Rahul Dravid, co-owner of Dublin Guardians.