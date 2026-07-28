Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 6 Preview: Full India Schedule, Match Timings, Medal Events & Live Streaming Details

Indian athletes gear up for a packed Day 6 in Glasgow across track and field, boxing quarterfinals, and weightlifting finales
Star runners and weightlifters Rajesh Ramesh, Vishal Kayalvizhi, Nirupama Devi Seram, and Harjinder Kaur aim for medals
Pugilists and bowlers Preeti, Priya Ghanghas, Parveen Hooda, Jadumani Singh, Kapil Pokhariya, and Nayanmoni Saikia headline the day's marquee clashes
As the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games heats up at the Scottish Event Campus and surrounding venues, Day 6 brings another action-packed schedule with the Indian contingent featuring across marquee track and field events, crucial boxing quarterfinals, and high-stakes weightlifting finales.
Following a thrilling stretch of competition, the spotlight turns squarely to the track as speedsters step up for high-velocity qualifying rounds and medal showdowns. The swimming pool also sees elite representation, while the boxing ring hosts intense quarterfinal battles with a guaranteed path toward the podium on the line.
Track And Field Stars Aim for Peak Glory
The athletics arena continues to command center stage as India's premier runners and jumpers take on world-class fields. The afternoon session kicks off with integrated women's heptathlon and 400m events, alongside men's 800m heats. Speed merchants Rajesh Ramesh and Vishal Kayalvizhi gear up for the men's 400m Round 1.
As the evening transitions into night, the atmosphere intensifies with the women's high jump final featuring Pooja Singh, followed closely by the men's 100m and women's 100m semi-finals and the marquee finals closing out the night. Endurance star Gulveer Singh will also carry India's hopes in a fiercely competitive men's 10k final, while medal ceremonies for the men's high jump, 110m hurdles, and women's high jump anchor the evening's celebratory milestones.
Boxing Quarterfinals Take Center Stage
The intensity in the boxing ring reaches a boiling point as Indian pugilists fight for coveted semi-final berths and guaranteed medals during the afternoon and late-night quarterfinal sessions. Session 2 brings marquee clashes under the spotlight, featuring Preeti taking on Northern Ireland's Nicole Clyde in the women's 54kg quarterfinal, followed by Priya Ghanghas facing Scotland's Niamh Mitchell in the women's 60kg bout.
Parveen Hooda (women's 65kg), Jadumani Singh (men's 55kg), and Kapil Pokhariya (men's 90kg) complete a formidable lineup of Indian fighters looking to punch their tickets deeper into the tournament during the late-night sessions.
Powerlifters And Weightlifters Target Iron Dominance
On the weightlifting platform, India's powerhouse athletes look to build on the nation's stellar medal tally. Nirupama Devi Seram takes center stage in the women's 63kg category, followed by its respective medal ceremony. Later in the evening, Harjinder Kaur steps up in the 69kg division, supported by broadcasting coverage ensuring fans do not miss a single lift as the squad asserts its technical superiority.
Pool And Lawn Bowls Action
In the pool, elite swimmers Sajan Prakash and Srihari Nataraj dive into action in their respective butterfly and backstroke heats, alongside Ravi Veera Venkata Bhavani Karthik Budigina and Ali Imam in the men's 50m freestyle S13 heats. Meanwhile, the strategic greens of the lawn bowls venue feature a thrilling women's singles showdown between India's Nayanmoni Saikia and Wales' Amy Williams.
Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 6: Indians In Action (All timings in IST)
Athletics & Para Athletics
2:40 PM: Athletics Integrated – Women Heptathlon
3:00 PM: Athletics Integrated – Women 400m
3:45 PM: Athletics Integrated – Men 800m
4:30 PM: Athletics Integrated – Men’s 400m RD1 (Rajesh Ramesh and Vishal Kayalvizhi)
11:14 PM: Men’s High Jump Medal Ceremony
11:21 PM: Men’s 110m Hurdles Medal Ceremony
11:35 PM: Women’s High Jump Final (Pooja Singh)
11:40 PM: Men’s 100m Semi-Final
12:06 AM: Women’s 100m Semi-Final
12:55 AM: Men’s 10k Final (Gulveer Singh)
1:32 AM: Women’s High Jump Medal Ceremony
1:44 AM: Men’s 100m Final
2:10 AM: Women’s 100m Final
Swimming
3:26 PM: Men’s 50m Butterfly Heats (Sajan Prakash)
4:41 PM: Men’s 100m Backstroke Heats (Srihari Nataraj)
4:57 PM: Men’s 50m Freestyle S13 Heats (Ravi Veera Venkata Bhavani Karthik Budigina - Heat 1) & (Ali Imam – Heat 2)
Boxing
4:30 PM – 7:45 PM: Boxing Quarterfinals
10:30 PM – 1:30 AM: Boxing Quarterfinals Session 2 (Women’s 54kg QF: Nicole Clyde [NIR] V Preeti from 10:30 PM) & (Women’s 60kg QF: Priya Ghanghas V Niamh Mitchell [SCO] from 11 PM)
11:30 PM: Boxing Quarterfinals Session 2 - Women’s 65kg QF (Sacha Hickey [ENG] V Parveen Hooda)
12:15 AM: Boxing Quarterfinals Session 2 - Men’s 55kg QF (Jadumani Singh V Mwengo Mwale [ZAM])
1:30 AM: Boxing Quarterfinals Session 2 - Men’s 90kg QF (Kapil Pokhariya V Robert McNulty [SCO])
Weightlifting
6:30 PM: Women’s 63 kg (Nirupama Devi Seram); Medal Ceremony – 8:37 PM
11:00 PM – 1:30 AM: Weightlifting 69kg (Harjinder Kaur); Medal Ceremony from 1:07 AM
3x3 Basketball & Lawn Bowls
10:00 PM – 10:30 PM: 3x3 Basketball
1:10 AM – 2:25 AM: Lawn Bowls – Women’s Singles, Wales V India (Amy Williams V Nayanmoni Saikia)
Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 6: Live Streaming Details
Who is the host for the Commonwealth Games 2026?
The XXIII Commonwealth Games will be hosted by Glasgow, Scotland.
Where to watch the Commonwealth Games 2026?
The Commonwealth Games 2026 will be available for live telecast on the Sony Sports Network channels. Fans can get the live streaming of the CWG on SonyLIV mobile app and website.