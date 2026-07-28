Flying High in Glasgow: Sarvesh Kushare Leaps To Historic Silver In Men's High Jump At Commonwealth Games 2026

Sarvesh Anil Kushare won a silver medal in the men's high jump final at Commonwealth Games 2026
Serving as a Naib Subedar in the Indian Army, he is India's premier high jumper and holds the national record of 2.31m
Backed by government sports schemes, he has excelled on the global stage, including at the Monaco Diamond League and Asian Championships
Sarvesh Anil Kushare delivered a stellar performance at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, soaring over the bar to secure a magnificent silver medal in a thrilling men's high jump final.
Entering the competition as the national record holder, the 31-year-old displayed remarkable poise and technical precision from the very start. Moving smoothly through the early heights, Sarvesh was flawless across 2.05m, 2.10m, 2.15m, and 2.20m, clearing each of them effortlessly on his very first attempt.
The pressure intensified immensely at the 2.25m mark. After experiencing a brief scare with two unsuccessful tries, Sarvesh showed nerves of steel to clear 2.25m on his crucial third and final attempt. Though subsequent tries at 2.28m proved just out of reach, his successful clearance at 2.25m placed him right at the top tier of the competition.
While Jamaica's Romaine Beckford also cleared the 2.25m barrier to claim gold on countback, Sarvesh's brilliant effort secured a historic silver, bettering the bronze won by compatriot Tejaswin Shankar at the previous edition and marking a monumental milestone in his illustrious career.
Who Is Sarvesh Kushare?
Sarvesh Anil Kushare's journey from the rural landscapes of Nashik to the pinnacle of international athletics is a testament to extraordinary resilience, military discipline, and raw athletic talent.
Born on June 17, 1995, in the quiet village of Devargaon in Maharashtra's Nashik district, Sarvesh grew up far removed from elite sporting infrastructure. However, his natural leaping ability and relentless work ethic caught early attention, setting him on a path that would eventually redefine Indian high jumping.
Crucial to his growth and stability has been his service as a Naib Subedar in the Indian Army (101 Field Regiment). The rigorous discipline, structure, and mental toughness instilled by the military have directly translated onto the athletics field, allowing him to maintain laser-like focus during high-pressure international competitions.
Balancing the demands of military service with elite sports training, Sarvesh steadily climbed through the ranks of Indian athletics to become the nation's premier high jumper.
Sarvesh etched his name into the record books by clearing a magnificent national benchmark of 2.31m, proving his status as India's finest exponent of the Fosbury flop.
He achieved a historic top-three podium finish at the prestigious Monaco Diamond League in 2024, competing against and holding his own against the absolute best high jumpers in the world.
He claimed a brilliant silver medal at the 2023 Asian Championships, further cementing his dominance in Asia, and followed it up with a stellar sixth-place finish at the World Athletics Championships, showcasing his capability on the planet's grandest sporting stages.
To support his continuous elite training and international preparations, Sarvesh Kushare has benefited significantly from targeted government interventions and sports funding initiatives.
Operating under the Annual Calendar for Training and Competition (ACTC) framework, he has received crucial financial backing to fund his rigorous national coaching camps, specialized training kits, and equipment requirements.
Additionally, the government has provided vital financial assistance towards his participation in major international competitions and overseas training stints, ensuring he has access to world-class facilities and competitive exposure as he prepares to dominate global high-jumping arenas.