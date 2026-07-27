Pentagon Removes Four Troops From Official Iran War Death Toll

The Pentagon has removed four US service members from its official Iran war casualty database, without publicly explaining the change
Despite the revision, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has told lawmakers that 18 US troops have been killed since the conflict began
The discrepancy has prompted questions about the Pentagon's casualty reporting as the Iran war enters its fifth month
The Pentagon's official list of US military casualties in the Iran war no longer includes four troops who were previously reported killed during renewed fighting.
The New York Times, citing the Pentagon's official casualty database, reported that the Department of Defence had removed four service members from the list, even as the publicly confirmed death toll from the conflict stands at 18. The Pentagon did not immediately provide an explanation for the removals.
The official casualty database, maintained by the Defence Casualty Analysis System, lists US military deaths by conflict category. The discrepancy comes as the Trump administration continues to face scrutiny over its handling of the conflict, which has now entered its fifth month.
A Pentagon spokesperson said the service members had initially been listed as casualties while their statuses were being determined, according to NYT. The spokesperson did not provide further details on the circumstances of the removals.
Strike Pause And Diplomatic Efforts
The discrepancy in the casualty list comes as the United States and Iran paused military strikes for a second consecutive day on Sunday, halting a two-week escalation sparked by Tehran firing at vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.
The pause aims to revive negotiations under a 60-day interim ceasefire agreement signed by both nations in mid-June, which has now entered its second half.
The Iran war has so far claimed the lives of 18 US troops and injured hundreds of service members, according to a statement by Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth to lawmakers earlier this week.
The United States has spent $37.5 billion on its war with Iran so far, Hegseth told the Appropriations Committee, as the Pentagon sought urgent funding for the conflict. The estimate includes both money already spent and anticipated costs through September 30.
The war has strained the Pentagon's budget, with Hegseth warning lawmakers that military training would have to be reduced without immediate funding. He urged Congress to approve the administration's proposed $1.5 trillion defence budget for 2027.
Continued Conflict And Casualties
The latest US military fatality occurred in northern Iraq on Saturday when a service member was killed during the controlled detonation of unexploded ordnance from a downed Iranian drone, according to a Pentagon statement. Another service member suffered minor injuries.
Earlier this month, two US service members were killed in Jordan while defending against Iranian ballistic missile and drone attacks, while a Navy pilot died after a helicopter crashed in the Arabian Sea on July 1. The Navy initially said there was "no indication the emergency was caused by hostile action."
The preceding conflict caused immediate regional casualties. Iranian counterattacks targeted nations hosting American military personnel, resulting in the deaths of three US service members in Jordan and one in Iraq. Iran's army spokesperson told state TV on Sunday that since the US halted attacks, Iran has as well.
The conflict has also taken a toll on civilians. Iranian authorities said at least 50 people have been killed and more than 500 wounded in US strikes over the past three weeks, according to the World Health Organization, as reported by the UN.