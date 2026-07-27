Sarnath: India's Newest UNESCO World Heritage Treasure

A Buddhist devout reads in front of Dhamek Stupa in the ancient Buddhist site of Sarnath. | Photo: AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh

1/11 Buddhist monks circumambulate around Dhamek Stupa in the ancient Buddhist site of Sarnath. | Photo: AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh





2/11 People visit the ancient Buddhist site of Sarnath. | Photo: AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh





3/11 Visitors take a selfie outside Dhamek Stupa in the ancient Buddhist site of Sarnath. | Photo: AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh





4/11 A devout Buddhist prays in the ancient Buddhist site of Sarnath. | Photo: AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh





5/11 Novice Buddhists wait to enter a monastery for prayers at the ancient Buddhist site of Sarnath. | Photo: AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh





6/11 Novice monks walk in a procession in Sarnath. | Photo: AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh





7/11 Devout Buddhists pray outside Dhamek Stupa in the ancient Buddhist site of Sarnath. | Photo: AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh





8/11 Buddhist monks pray inside a monastery in Sarnath. | Photo: AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh





9/11 Visitors offer prayers outside a monastery in Sarnath. | Photo: AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh





10/11 Monks gather outside Dhamek Stupa in the ancient Buddhist site of Sarnath. | Photo: AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh





11/11 Novice monks walk in a procession in Sarnath. | Photo: AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh





