Sarnath: India's Newest UNESCO World Heritage Treasure
Sarnath in Uttar Pradesh has been inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List during the 48th session of the World Heritage Committee in Busan, South Korea, recognising its global historical and Buddhist significance.
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