Sarnath: India's Newest UNESCO World Heritage Treasure

Sarnath in Uttar Pradesh has been inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List during the 48th session of the World Heritage Committee in Busan, South Korea, recognising its global historical and Buddhist significance.

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Buddhist site of Sarnath that has been added to the World Heritage list
A Buddhist devout reads in front of Dhamek Stupa in the ancient Buddhist site of Sarnath. | Photo: AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh
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Sarnath UNESCO World Heritage Site
Buddhist monks circumambulate around Dhamek Stupa in the ancient Buddhist site of Sarnath. | Photo: AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh
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India 45th World Heritage site
People visit the ancient Buddhist site of Sarnath. | Photo: AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh
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Ancient Buddhist site Sarnath inscribed
Visitors take a selfie outside Dhamek Stupa in the ancient Buddhist site of Sarnath. | Photo: AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh
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48th session World Heritage Committee Busan
A devout Buddhist prays in the ancient Buddhist site of Sarnath. | Photo: AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh
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Lord Buddha first sermon Sarnath
Novice Buddhists wait to enter a monastery for prayers at the ancient Buddhist site of Sarnath. | Photo: AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh
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Dharmachakra Pravartana site
Novice monks walk in a procession in Sarnath. | Photo: AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh
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Gautama Buddha Deer Park Varanasi
Devout Buddhists pray outside Dhamek Stupa in the ancient Buddhist site of Sarnath. | Photo: AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh
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Dhamek Stupa and Chaukhandi Stupa
Buddhist monks pray inside a monastery in Sarnath. | Photo: AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh
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Sarnath archaeological remains Uttar Pradesh
Visitors offer prayers outside a monastery in Sarnath. | Photo: AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh
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Buddhist pilgrimage sites India
Monks gather outside Dhamek Stupa in the ancient Buddhist site of Sarnath. | Photo: AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh
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ancient Buddhist site of Sarnath
Novice monks walk in a procession in Sarnath. | Photo: AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh
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