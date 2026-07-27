Kerala RSS Ideologue Sparks Row Over Remarks on Jantar Mantar Protesters

In one of the videos, Mohandas spoke about how he would have tackled the protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and other groups against NEET exam irregularities. He said: “If I were in charge, I would impose curfew within a four-square-kilometre radius of Jantar Mantar. I would ask people to disperse three times. Then I would shoot. People would scatter, some would die, some would survive, and some would lose their limbs. Within four hours, the situation would be calm. The bodies would be collected and taken to hospitals.”