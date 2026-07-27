Kerala RSS Ideologue Sparks Row Over Remarks on Jantar Mantar Protesters

RSS ideologue T.G. Mohandas said in a video that he would have ordered protesters at Jantar Mantar to be shot if he were in charge.
He described imposing a curfew, issuing three warnings to disperse, and then opening fire.
Mohandas also made remarks about women protesters in the same video series posted on his YouTube channel.
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideologue T.G. Mohandas from Kerala faced criticism on Monday after videos of his comments on the Jantar Mantar student protests surfaced online. Mohandas, a former head of the Kerala unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s intellectual cell, made the remarks in videos posted on his YouTube channel Pathrika.
In one of the videos, Mohandas spoke about how he would have tackled the protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and other groups against NEET exam irregularities. He said: “If I were in charge, I would impose curfew within a four-square-kilometre radius of Jantar Mantar. I would ask people to disperse three times. Then I would shoot. People would scatter, some would die, some would survive, and some would lose their limbs. Within four hours, the situation would be calm. The bodies would be collected and taken to hospitals.”
Mohandas referred to the protesters as “criminals” and claimed that if police were withdrawn from the protest site, killings and rapes would occur and bodies would pile up. In related comments in the videos, he targeted women participating in the protest, stating that “rape-loving women” were among the demonstrators and that there would be no complaints if mass rapes happened “because these are the people who like rape.”
The videos were posted around 24-26 July on the Pathrika channel. Mohandas has previously served as state convener of the BJP’s Intellectual Cell, general secretary of Bharatiya Vichara Kendram, and general manager of an RSS-linked publication.
The remarks came days after the CJP-led protests at Jantar Mantar ended following the resignation of former Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The protests had focused on alleged irregularities and paper leaks in the NEET examination and had drawn large numbers of students and supporters to the site in central Delhi.
The comments by Mohandas drew widespread attention on social media and in news reports on Monday, with multiple outlets quoting the statements from the YouTube videos. No official response from the BJP or RSS to the specific remarks was reported in the immediate coverage.