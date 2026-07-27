'I Am Street Fighter, Not AC Room Activist': Pradhan Confronts Congress After Stepping Down

Dharmendra Pradhan was felicitated by BJP leaders in Parliament after resigning as education minister.
Opposition MPs protested the welcome and raised slogans over the NEET paper leak.
Pradhan hits back at Congress, saying he was a “street fighter, not an AC-room activist”.
Former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan received a warm welcome from a group of BJP leaders in the Parliament complex on Monday, two days after stepping down from the Cabinet amid protests over the NEET question paper leak.
Pradhan was presented with a traditional cap and stole as his supporters raised slogans of “Pradhan Zindabad”. Opposition MPs, however, objected to the felicitation and responded with slogans of “Chor, Chor, Paper Chor”, targeting both Pradhan and the ruling party.
The Cockroach Janta Party had made Pradhan’s resignation one of its central demands during its agitation over the alleged NEET paper leak.
“It happens,” Congress MP Jairam Ramesh told Pradhan, referring to his resignation as the two crossed paths in Parliament.
“Nothing happened,” Pradhan replied, adding, “I am a street fighter, not an AC-room activist.”
Speculation is now growing that the BJP MP from Sambalpur could be given an organisational responsibility within the party or asked to play a leading role in its campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections in five states.
Pradhan’s supporters have described his resignation as a “sacrifice” made in the national interest. They believe the decision could further strengthen his political standing among the public and voters in his Sambalpur constituency.
In a statement posted on X on Saturday, Pradhan said he was distressed by the developments surrounding the student protests.
“I am pained to see the events of the past 10 days. This is not a matter of personal prestige for me,” he said.
“India's youth power is the real strength of this nation. My resolve is that we will not let the country's youth get trapped in a vicious cycle of confusion,” he added.
Centre Introduces Stricter Anti-Paper Leak Bill
Meanwhile, the Centre on Monday introduced a Bill in the Lok Sabha seeking tougher punishment for offences linked to question paper leaks.
The proposed amendments provide for imprisonment of up to 10 years and a fine of up to ₹50 lakh. The Bill was introduced days after widespread student protests over the NEET controversy led to Pradhan’s resignation as education minister.
Minister of State for the Prime Minister’s Office Jitendra Singh introduced the legislation amid protests and sloganeering by opposition MPs.
The Opposition continued to demand a response from the government over the alleged police action against students during the Cockroach Janta Party-led march towards Parliament on July 20.
Under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, investigations into cases involving question paper leaks would have to be completed within two months.