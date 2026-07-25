NEET Fallout: What’s Next After Dharmendra Pradhan’s Resignation?

Dharmendra Pradhan resigned from his post of Union Education Minister following massive protests.
Cockroach Janta Party and the Opposition hailed it as a win.
Pradhan said he wanted to ensure that the protest was not exploited by 'anti-national forces'.
Following weeks of protests over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, Dharmendra Pradhan stepped down as the Union Education Minister on Saturday. He sent his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure that the situation arising from the protests over examination irregularities was not exploited by "anti-national forces."
Pradhan said that it was not a matter of his personal reputation, and he was saddened by the events that took place over the last 10 days, and said the youth must not be trapped in the web of confusion.
“Considering the situation that has arisen at Jantar Mantar and across the country, so that antinational forces do not take advantage of this situation … I have sent my resignation letter to Prime Minister [Narendra Modi],” Pradhan wrote in his post.
What Led To The Resignation?
In a dramatic turn of events, after government sources on Friday said that there was “no question” of Pradhan resigning, he actually did. It came after the Cockroach Janta Party- a movement born out of satire- dug its heels on the ground in the face of adversaries over the NEET Paper leak.
The CJP gathered at Jantar Mantar to protest, demanding an overhaul of India's education system. The NEET examination was taken by over 2 million students. After the paper leak, the exam was cancelled and a re-test was held later. However, in the midst of this, 20 students died by suicide, leaving the families devastated.
Anger had boiled among the student protesters at Jantar Mantar after the police forces fired pellet guns and tear gas to deter them. Several metro stations were closed and internet was allegedly shut down in the area. The CJP had even said they were running out of food.
Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who ended his hunger strike after 26 days, called the resignation a ‘victory of democracy.’
The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG- the medical entrance exam- was initially held on May 3. Allegation of the question paper leak soon followed, and On May 12, the National Testing Agency (NTA) cancelled the exam and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the probe.
The re-examination was held on June 21, and its results were declared on July 16. Wangchuk began his fast on June 28 in support of student protests. He ended his fast on Friday.
After Pradhan, Who?
According to the constitution, after a union minister resigns, the resignation must be submitted to the President or Governor through the head of the government. The President would then give her/his acceptance of the resignation.
The Prime Minister holds the authority to look after the ministry or temporarily assign its portfolio to another existing cabinet minister. After President’s approval, the Cabinet Secretariat issues an official notification in the Gazette of India. Only after this notification is the position legally considered vacant.
The Sunday Guardian estimates several names could be in the race to fill the vacancy. Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, IAS officer and current Higher Education Secretary Naresh Pal Gangwar, BJP National President JP Nadda, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and Union Minister of Finance, Nirmala Sitharaman.
Reactions Pour In Post Resignation
CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke reacted to Pradhan’s resignation, saying, “We have done it. Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned.”
In a post on X, the CJP said, “Cockroaches won… Democracy won!”
The CJP renewed its list of demands, saying they want monetary compensation to the kin of students who died by suicide, no action against student protesters and apologies from the police forces.
Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi termed Pradhan’s resignation as a huge step towards reshaping our education system.”
With Pradhan stepping down, attention now shifts to the government's next moves regarding the remaining demands raised by student unions and opposition figures.