Dharmendra Pradhan And NEET Paper Leaks: A Timeline

O Outlook News Desk Curated by: Pranay Vatsa 24 July 2026 11:43 am Published at: 24 July 2026 11:39 am Updated on:

As the CJP has raised one unequivocal demand that Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan must resign, we take a look at how the Sambalpur MP faced similar heat in 2024 after alleged leaks took place in the medical entrance exam

O Outlook News Desk Curated by: Pranay Vatsa 24 July 2026 11:43 am Published at: 24 July 2026 11:39 am Updated on:

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Photo: PTI