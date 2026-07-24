Trump Imposes New Tariffs On 60 Countries As Temporary US Import Levies Expire

The latest tariffs mark the administration's effort to keep sweeping import duties in place following its Supreme Court setback. AP reported that the White House has shifted from temporary tariffs under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974 to the more durable Section 301 of the same law, which authorises tariffs and other sanctions against countries found to engage in "unjustifiable", "unreasonable" or "discriminatory" trade practices. The administration says the affected countries have failed either to impose or effectively enforce bans on goods produced through forced labour.