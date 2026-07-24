Delhi HC to Hear Plea Challenging Internet Shutdown at Jantar Mantar During CJP Protest

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Curated by: Anusha Fatima
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The Delhi High Court Bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia will urgently hear a PIL challenging the internet suspension near Jantar Mantar

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Delhi High Court | Photo- File
Summary of this article

  • A Delhi High Court Bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia agreed to urgently hear a PIL challenging the internet suspension around Jantar Mantar.

  • Senior Advocate Colin Gonsalves is set to represent the petitioner challenging the Union Home Ministry's mobile internet shutdown order.

  • The internet suspension was enforced within a 1.5-kilometre radius of Jantar Mantar but disrupted connectivity up to Mandi House Metro station.

The Delhi High Court agreed to urgently hear a Public Interest Litigation challenging the internet suspension around Jantar Mantar at 2:30 PM on Friday, ANI reported.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia accepted the urgent listing request. Senior Advocate Colin Gonsalves is expected to represent the petitioner during the proceedings.

The plea comes amid ongoing student protests in the national capital demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

CJP Protest LIVE: Union Minister JP Nadda met Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka on July 20 - Photo: @SauravDassss/X via PTI
CJP Protest in Delhi LIVE: Talks between CJP and government begin at Vithalbhai Patel House in Delhi: PTI

By Pranay Vatsa

Internet Shutdown Challenged

The PIL contends that the mobile internet suspension is arbitrary, disproportionate and violative of fundamental rights.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs directed telecom operators to suspend mobile internet within a 1.5-kilometre radius of Jantar Mantar from 4 PM to midnight on Thursday.

This shutdown disrupted mobile data services well beyond the target zone. The suspension affected network connectivity up to Mandi House Metro station, which is located nearly 2 km away from the primary protest site.

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A volunteer stacks garbage bags at one place, during an ongoing protest organised by Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) at the Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi. The agitation, which began on June 20, is demanding accountability over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, reforms in the education system and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and compensation for families of students who allegedly committed suicide due to the paper leak. - | Photo: PTI
Special CP Crime Devesh Chandra Srivastava meets an injured policeman getting treatment at the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital, in New Delhi. At least two assistant commissioners of police (ACPs) and four personnel were injured in a stone-pelting incident by protesters during an ongoing agitation by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) near Jantar Mantar on Wednesday evening, police sources said. - | Photo: Handout via PTI
Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, spokesperson Saurav Das and others sit during their protest demanding Pradhan's resignation over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination, at the Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, early Sunday, July 19, 2026. Dipke announced an indefinite hunger strike soon after educator and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike for 21 days, was forcibly removed from the Jantar Mantar earlier on Saturday by the Delhi Police and whisked away to Safdarjung Hospital. - | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia
17 Metro Stations Closed in Delhi for Third Day - null
17 Metro Stations Closed in Delhi for Third Day

By PTI

Widespread Public Disruption

The order for telecom suspension appears as 17 metro stations around Jantar Mantar experience lockdown for a third consecutive day on Friday starting at 7:30 AM due to security concerns.

The closed stations include Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Barakhambha Road, Supreme Court, Seva Teerth, Janpath, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, ITO, Delhi Gate, Indraprastha, Khan Market, Jor Bagh, Shivaji Stadium and Jhandewalan.

While the interchange facilities remain open at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat.

The Supreme Court Bar Association has also filed a plea on Wednesday over metro closures affecting lawyers and litigants.

Commercial activities also faced severe restrictions as Connaught Place shops, offices and restaurants remained closed till 6:30 PM on Thursday following a New Delhi Traders Association advisory.

The association issued this directive after receiving telephonic instructions from the Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson of the New Delhi Municipal Council, citing the prevailing situation arising out of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)-led protest. Establishments were requested to comply to avoid any untoward incident or damage to property.

Protesters Demand Resignation

Cockroach Janta Party National Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka on Friday, said that the protest will continue until Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

While talking to the reporters at the Jantar Mantar, Ranka pointed out that the video released by the Prime Minister yesterday late at night shows that the "pressure is high."

Meanwhile, both Houses of Parliament continue to experience heat amid the ongoing demand for the Union Education Minister's resignation. The Lok Sabha has been adjourned for the day, while the Rajya Sabha might resume after 2 PM.

(With inputs from agencies)

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