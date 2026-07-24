Delhi HC to Hear Plea Challenging Internet Shutdown at Jantar Mantar During CJP Protest

A Delhi High Court Bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia agreed to urgently hear a PIL challenging the internet suspension around Jantar Mantar.
Senior Advocate Colin Gonsalves is set to represent the petitioner challenging the Union Home Ministry's mobile internet shutdown order.
The internet suspension was enforced within a 1.5-kilometre radius of Jantar Mantar but disrupted connectivity up to Mandi House Metro station.
The Delhi High Court agreed to urgently hear a Public Interest Litigation challenging the internet suspension around Jantar Mantar at 2:30 PM on Friday, ANI reported.
A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia accepted the urgent listing request. Senior Advocate Colin Gonsalves is expected to represent the petitioner during the proceedings.
The plea comes amid ongoing student protests in the national capital demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Internet Shutdown Challenged
The PIL contends that the mobile internet suspension is arbitrary, disproportionate and violative of fundamental rights.
The Union Ministry of Home Affairs directed telecom operators to suspend mobile internet within a 1.5-kilometre radius of Jantar Mantar from 4 PM to midnight on Thursday.
This shutdown disrupted mobile data services well beyond the target zone. The suspension affected network connectivity up to Mandi House Metro station, which is located nearly 2 km away from the primary protest site.
Widespread Public Disruption
The order for telecom suspension appears as 17 metro stations around Jantar Mantar experience lockdown for a third consecutive day on Friday starting at 7:30 AM due to security concerns.
The closed stations include Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Barakhambha Road, Supreme Court, Seva Teerth, Janpath, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, ITO, Delhi Gate, Indraprastha, Khan Market, Jor Bagh, Shivaji Stadium and Jhandewalan.
While the interchange facilities remain open at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat.
The Supreme Court Bar Association has also filed a plea on Wednesday over metro closures affecting lawyers and litigants.
Commercial activities also faced severe restrictions as Connaught Place shops, offices and restaurants remained closed till 6:30 PM on Thursday following a New Delhi Traders Association advisory.
The association issued this directive after receiving telephonic instructions from the Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson of the New Delhi Municipal Council, citing the prevailing situation arising out of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)-led protest. Establishments were requested to comply to avoid any untoward incident or damage to property.
Protesters Demand Resignation
Cockroach Janta Party National Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka on Friday, said that the protest will continue until Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.
While talking to the reporters at the Jantar Mantar, Ranka pointed out that the video released by the Prime Minister yesterday late at night shows that the "pressure is high."
Meanwhile, both Houses of Parliament continue to experience heat amid the ongoing demand for the Union Education Minister's resignation. The Lok Sabha has been adjourned for the day, while the Rajya Sabha might resume after 2 PM.
(With inputs from agencies)