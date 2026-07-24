'Beginning of Accountability': Sonam Wangchuk Ends 26-Day Fast After Government Assurances

Activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike after receiving assurances from the Centre and Members of Parliament across political parties that examination reforms and accountability would be discussed in Parliament.
Wangchuk revealed that he extended his fast by two days because negotiations with the government were still underway before a consensus was reached.
While Wangchuk has ended his fast, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has said its protest at Jantar Mantar will continue until Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns.
Activist Sonam Wangchuk on Friday described the end of his 26-day hunger strike as the "beginning of accountability", saying he called off the fast only after receiving assurances from the Union government and Members of Parliament across political parties that concerns over India's examination system would be taken up in Parliament.
In a post on X, Wangchuk wrote, "End of hunger, Beginning of accountability," and shared a video explaining the circumstances that led to his decision. He disclosed that he had extended his fast by two days because negotiations with the Centre were continuing and that he wanted to allow time for discussions to reach a conclusion.
Wangchuk began his indefinite hunger strike on June 28 at Delhi's Jantar Mantar in support of the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) nationwide movement against alleged examination irregularities. The student-led agitation has demanded greater accountability in the country's examination system, action against those responsible for alleged paper leaks, reforms to competitive examinations and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
According to Wangchuk, he decided to end the fast only after receiving assurances from the government and parliamentarians from different political parties that issues relating to accountability in what he described as the "failing" examination system would be discussed in Parliament. He also said he received commitments regarding the protection of peaceful protesters participating in the movement.
The activist's announcement follows late-night meetings on Thursday between Union Ministers J.P. Nadda and Jitendra Singh and Wangchuk at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, where the government conveyed its assurances. Wangchuk had been hospitalised after his health deteriorated during the prolonged hunger strike.
In his video message, Wangchuk emphasised that ending the fast should not be viewed as the conclusion of the movement but as the beginning of a process through which the government would now be expected to honour its commitments. He said the focus would shift towards ensuring that the promised discussions on examination reforms and accountability take place.
The hunger strike had become one of the defining features of the protests at Jantar Mantar, drawing support from students, civil society groups and political leaders. Throughout the agitation, Wangchuk repeatedly appealed for peaceful demonstrations and dialogue with the government while urging authorities to address concerns over transparency and fairness in competitive examinations.
Despite Wangchuk ending his fast, the broader protest remains underway. The Cockroach Janta Party has reiterated that demonstrations at Jantar Mantar will continue until Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns. Party leaders have maintained that while the government's assurances are a positive step, their principal political demand remains unchanged.
The Centre and CJP representatives are continuing negotiations, with discussions now focused on the implementation of the government's assurances and the movement's outstanding demands. Wangchuk's decision to end his fast marks a new phase in the ongoing agitation, with attention now turning to whether the commitments made during negotiations translate into concrete action.