CJP Says Govt Agrees 'In Principle' to Compensation, FIR Withdrawal; Pradhan's Ouster Still Non-Negotiable

Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh met CJP representatives Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka for nearly two hours
CJP says the government showed in-principle agreement on ₹1 crore compensation for affected families and withdrawal of FIRs against protesters
But Pradhan's resignation remains a non-negotiable third demand.
Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh met Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) representatives Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka in Delhi on Friday, with both sides confirming a follow-up meeting is scheduled for Saturday afternoon, ANI reported.
The meeting went for two hours, Nadda said while addressing the reporters after the meeting. He further said that the CJP has raised three main demands and five reform suggestions for the examination system.
"We have told them that we will meet them again tomorrow afternoon and tell them about the discussion we had among the Government," he said.
What Does the CJP Say
CJP Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das told reporters the party placed three non-negotiable demands before the ministers, which included Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation or dismissal from the Cabinet; ₹1 crore compensation for every family whose child died by suicide linked to the exam system; and withdrawal of all FIRs against protesters who faced police action, per ANI.
Das said the CJP also raised a broader five-point policy charter. "We also told them about our fourth point, our five-point policy demand charter," he said.
Das further added that the government showed a "positive response" to our second and third demands, which are compensation, withdrawal of FIRs, and a written sovereign guarantee that such FIRs would not be filed in the future.
National Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka, speaking separately to PTI, said the roughly two-hour meeting was "crisp and to the point," with the CJP telling ministers it no longer wants assurances but concrete action.
Ranka said protesters across 150–200 cities remain united behind Pradhan's removal, and warned the party would issue "another national call" if a firm decision doesn't follow soon.
Wangchuk Ends His Fast
The dialogue follows activist Sonam Wangchuk ending his 26-day hunger strike late Thursday night after receiving written assurances from the Union Government on NEET-related reforms, in the presence of Nadda and Singh at Medanta Hospital.
In a video message, Wangchuk said the breakthrough followed parliamentary support and negotiation, adding that he had pushed for a formal document over verbal assurances, which delayed the fast's end by two days.
Earlier last night, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the Union Cabinet would take up a draft bill for fast-track courts and stricter punishment for exam-paper-leak offenders, with him noting that the culprits behind recent leak incidents have already been arrested.
(With inputs from agencies)