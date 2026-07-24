Ravneet Singh Bittu Resigns As Union Minister; Prez Accepts Resignation

Ravneet Singh Bittu resigned as Union Minister of State for Railways and Food Processing Industries.
President Droupadi Murmu accepted his resignation with immediate effect under Article 75(2) of the Constitution.
The resignation comes amid political buzz that Bittu may contest the Punjab Assembly elections next year.
Punjab BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu has resigned from the post of Union Minister of State for Railways and Food Processing Industries, with President Droupadi Murmu accepting his resignation with immediate effect.
A press communique by the government stated the President had accepted Bittu's resignation on the advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi under clause (2) of Article 75 of the Constitution.
"The President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, has accepted the resignation of Shri Ravneet Singh from the Union Council of Ministers, with immediate effect, under clause (2) of Article 75 of the Constitution of India," the communique said.
Bittu's resignation comes weeks after his tenure as a Rajya Sabha member ended in June. He was serving as the Minister of State in the Ministries of Railways and Food Processing Industries.
No official reason has been announced for his resignation. The government has also not named a successor or announced any immediate reshuffle in the Union Council of Ministers.