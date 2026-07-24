Sonam Wangchuk Ends 26-Day Fast Over NEET Row After Centre's Assurances

Activist Sonam Wangchuk broke his 26-day indefinite fast at Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon in the presence of Union Ministers JP Nadda and Dr Jitendra Singh.
The Centre provided written assurances that peaceful student protesters from Jantar Mantar and the parliamentary march will face no legal or punitive action.
The government agreed to positively consider compensation for the families of NEET aspirants who died by suicide following the paper leaks.
Activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike late Thursday night, July 23, 2026, at Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon.
The prominent activist ended his fast in the presence of Union Ministers JP Nadda and Dr Jitendra Singh, alongside senior representatives from the Apex Body of Leh Ladakh.
"Just now in the presence of Union Ministers JP Nadda & Dr. Jitendra Singh and the senior leaders of Apex Body of Leh Ladakh, I finally broke my fast after 26 days," Wangchuk posted on social media platform X.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi subsequently posted on X, urging Wangchuk to follow doctors' advice and regain his weight as soon as possible, adding, "I pray to the Lord that Sonam ji remains healthy."
Terms Of The Agreement
The resolution followed a written assurance from the Centre. The Centre guaranteed that students who protested peacefully at Jantar Mantar or joined the July 20, 2026 parliamentary march would face no legal or punitive action.
The Centre promised to review compensation. It will evaluate financial aid for families of NEET candidates who took their own lives after the paper leaks. The deal also guarantees parliamentary debates on systemic exam reforms, leaks and accountability.
Wangchuk did not insist on the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. He said the ministers assured him the government would consider "adequate compensation for the families of the students who had committed suicide following the examination paper leak". They also promised "a meaningful discussion in Parliament to ensure accountability including consideration of the resignation" of Pradhan.
Before the breakthrough, 65 Members of Parliament from different political parties had visited or signed letters urging Wangchuk to break his fast.
Wangchuk stressed his commitment to non-violence. "Peace and only peace is my way...No matter what the other side does, our response must only be flowers," Wangchuk said. He added that he was pained to learn that "some antisocial elements are taking advantage of the peaceful protests to provoke violence".
CJP Protests Will Continue
Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke welcomed the development. "We are relieved and grateful that Sonam sir has ended his hunger strike after 26 days...By putting your own life on the line, you awakened the conscience of an entire nation," Dipke said in a post on X.
The CJP will not withdraw its agitation despite Wangchuk ending his fast. Dipke declared that the party's peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar will continue until Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns.
The CJP-led agitation began on June 20, 2026, demanding accountability over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, which affected more than 22 lakh students. Wangchuk joined the protest on June 28 and began his indefinite hunger strike shortly after.