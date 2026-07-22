Sonam Wangchuk Writes To Nadda, Jitendra Singh: No Legal Action Against Students, Or Fast Continues

Sonam Wangchuk addressed a formal letter to Union Ministers J.P. Nadda and Dr. Jitendra Singh detailing conditions to end his hunger strike.
The activist demanded an unequivocal government assurance that no student protesters from the 'Chalo Sansad' march will face retaliatory legal action.
Wangchuk highlighted verbal assurances from the ministers regarding adequate compensation for families of students who committed suicide after the paper leak.
Sonam Wangchuk shared a written formal letter to Union Ministers J.P. Nadda and Jitendra Singh outlining the conditions required to end his hunger strike on his X (formerly Twitter) page on Wednesday.
The post follows a hospital visit by the two ministers, where they appealed to Wangchuk to conclude his fast. The letter addressed the 'Chalo Sansad' march that took place earlier on July 20, 2026.
In the letter, Wangchuk said that despite the alleged disproportionate force used by the Delhi Police, the protest remained peaceful. He further added that the youth of the country showed "patience and commitment to democratic protest," and he hopes that this faith in democracy will not be undermined through legal cases, harassment and retaliatory action against the protesting youth.
The 59-year-old educator appealed to the protesting youth to stop their movement and "enter into dialogue with the government."
Conditions For Ending Fast
In his letter, Wangchuk detailed specific policy assurances discussed with the ministers. He said that the Union government agreed to positively consider "adequate compensation for the families of students who committed suicide following the examination paper leak".
He also outlined an assurance for a parliamentary debate on the matter. Wangchuk wrote that the government agreed to "a meaningful discussion in Parliament to ensure accountability, including consideration of the resignation of the Hon'ble Education Minister".
Beyond these initial points, Wangchuk demanded an unequivocal assurance from the government that no young protesters will face punitive or retaliatory legal action for their participation in the movement. He asserted that the students were merely raising their voices for a fair and accountable education system.
If these legal assurances are not provided, Wangchuk asserted that he will continue his fast indefinitely. He also hoped that there would be no further use of excessive police force to repress the movement.
Broad Political Support Mobilises
The letter also highlighted that the ongoing demonstration has drawn cross-party attention. Roughly 65 Members of Parliament from across political parties wrote to or visited Wangchuk to urge him to end his fast, reminding him that he still has much work to do in the service of the nation. Some had already come, and others were expected later that evening.
The broader protest movement was initially sparked by a series of student suicides following a major examination paper leak. Wangchuk acknowledged the political appeals to end his strike, stating he wants to live and return to his students, to education, and to the work that has defined his life, but refused to do so at the expense of the young protesters for whom this movement began.
Concluding his letter, Wangchuk wrote, "The future of our democracy depends not on how it treats those who agree with it, but on how it treats its young citizens when they dare to speak with courage, hope and conviction."
CJP Declined Meeting with JP Nadda
Earlier today, CJP posted on X saying that they have rejected the proposal to meet the Union Minister JP Nadda at his house for discussion.
Spokesperson Saurav Das said, "The talks will happen at Jantar Mantar or can also be held at some neutral place nearby," according to the post.
The CJP protest has reached a critical stage as political tensions have escalated after Congress leaders held a sit-in outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence to protest the NEET-UG 2026 controversy and the police crackdown on student demonstrators.
CJP has put forward three key demands: the release of activist Sonam Wangchuk, the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and ₹1 crore in compensation for the family of every NEET-UG 2026 aspirant who died by suicide.