Beyond Ladakh: Why Sonam Wangchuk's Protest Has Become A National Political Cause

The Ladakh angle has not gone away either. Since Ladakh was carved out as a Union Territory in August 2019 following the abrogation of Article 370, Wangchuk has led an unbroken campaign for statehood and inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, which would provide tribal communities with protections over land, resources and local governance. He did a 21-day climate fast in March 2024, a 1,000-kilometre march from Leh to Delhi in September 2024 during which he and around 150 Ladakhis were detained under the National Security Act at the Singhu border, a 35-day fast in 2025, and was only released in March 2026. None of those protests produced a firm commitment from the Centre.