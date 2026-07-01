Sonam Wangchuk Hunger Strike: Activist Demands Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has entered the third day of his indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.
The protest supports the Cockroach Janta Party demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
The demonstration is a response to the NEET-UG paper leak scandal, which organisers link to multiple student suicides.
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk began an indefinite hunger strike on Sunday, June 28, at Jantar Mantar, according to a PTI report. The action supports an ongoing protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). The group is demanding that Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan step down.
The protest stems from the NEET-UG paper leak scandal. Organisers maintain the crisis has directly led to multiple student suicides across the country, PTI reported.
Wangchuk Details Health Decline
Wangchuk has lost approximately 2 kg during the fast. Medical examinations indicate a dip in both his blood pressure and blood sugar levels. Despite this, he remains resolute, stating he is "fine now" but feeling "tired", he told PTI.
"I will have to increase water and salt. Because dehydration is happening in the summer...when you stop eating, the sugar level drops," Wangchuk said in a video posted on X. He noted that if the fast continues, the body "starts eating muscles after fats".
He contrasted his declining health with the ongoing student crisis, hoping the government would "take the right step". The activist pointed out that 20 children have already died due to the paper leak fallout.
"Yes, there are some problems. But because of my problems, if millions of children are happy, then this is a cheap deal," Wangchuk added.
CJP Demands Minister Resignation
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke posted a separate video on X to highlight the deteriorating medical situation. He warned that the activist's condition is "getting worse every hour", yet Wangchuk told him not to worry and to "keep on the battle going on".
Dipke urged citizens and students to gather at the protest site to maintain pressure on the government.
"A person is risking his life here to seek justice for the students. The least we can do is to come to Jantar Mantar and stand in solidarity," Dipke said.
He reiterated the group's central demand to remove the education minister, noting Wangchuk's belief in the public. "...We are not going to stop until Mr. Dharmendra Pradhan resigns. That's what he said to me," Dipke quoted Wangchuk as saying.