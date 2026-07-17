‘Risking Life Won’t Yield Results’: Pawan Khera Voices Concern Over Sonam Wangchuk’s Health

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Aryan Dwivedi
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Pawan Khera said protest methods must evolve when the government ignores democratic dissent

Congress MP Pawan Khera, Activist Sonam Wangchuk
Pawan Khera Meets Sonam Wangchuk Photo: Abhijeet Dipke Social Media
Summary of this article

  • Pawan Khera met Sonam Wangchuk at Jantar Mantar on Friday.

  • He criticised the government as insensitive to democratic protests.

  • Congress backed demands for transparency in examinations and Pradhan’s resignation.

Congress MP Pawan Khera on Friday met activist Sonam Wangchuk at Jantar Mantar and expressed concern over his health, accusing the government of being “highly insensitive” and of “failing to understand the language of democratic protest”.

"We are all concerned about Sonam Wangchuk's health. We are dealing with a highly insensitive government that fails to understand the language of democratic protest. When facing such a government, the methods of protest must evolve. Risking one's life against this government will not yield results," he told reporters.

Khera said the Congress had already been highlighting alleged examination-related irregularities through its nationwide “Chhatron Ki Goonj” campaign.

"We have been running a campaign called 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' for quite some time. Our people are actively raising these issues across every street, lane and campus. We are demanding not only the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan but also transparency in examinations," he said.

On Thursday, Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal urged Wangchuk to call off his fast in view of his deteriorating health. He said the party supported the issues raised by the activist and would continue pressing for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

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Activist Sonam Wangchuk and Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, CJP spokesperson Saurav Das during a protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in the wake of the alleged NEET paper leak, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. - Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

"His concerns are our concerns," Venugopal said in a post on X, while appealing to Wangchuk to end his indefinite hunger strike.

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk during a protest by Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination, at the Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi. Wangchuk has been on an indefinite hunger strike for 18 days. - | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
Sonam Wangchuk Hunger Strike Day 20: "I Will Stay Alive by Any Means"

By Outlook News Desk

Wangchuk has rejected appeals from Opposition leaders to end the fast and has vowed to continue his hunger strike. He also said he was determined to march to Parliament on July 20.

"If our march doesn't succeed on July 20, then I'll come back as a ghost," he added.

Wangchuk had lost more than nine kilograms by the 19th day of his fast. Doctors warned that his condition had reached a critical stage and that continuing the hunger strike could begin to affect his organs.

The Cockroach Janta Party has been holding the protest at Jantar Mantar, seeking Pradhan’s resignation over the alleged irregularities in the NEET examination. The organisation has also announced plans to march to Parliament on July 20, when the Monsoon Session is scheduled to begin.

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