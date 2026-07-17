Two Leopards Rescued near Rajasthan's Ranthambore Tiger Reserve

The forest department rescued two leopards from a locality near Ranthambore Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district, officials said on Friday.
After the big cats were repeatedly sighted near the Phalodi Todra area, triggering panic among residents, the forest department maintained round-the-clock surveillance and tracked the animals' movement, the officials said.
A 24x7 monitoring was launched using camera traps, field tracking and inputs from locals, before the leopards were captured on Thursday night.
The rescue operation was carried out using scientific methods while ensuring the safety of the residents. No untoward incident was reported during the operation, officials said.