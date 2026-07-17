Andhra CM, Union Finance Minister Participate in Credit Outreach Event

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Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in a credit outreach programme

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu
Andhra CM, Union Finance Minister Participate in Credit Outreach Event

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday participated in a credit outreach programme organised by various public sector banks at Narasaraopet in Palnadu district.

Naidu and Sitharaman flagged off ambulances provided by Union Bank under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative and distributed bicycles to girl students.

Loans were also distributed to beneficiaries from various sectors as part of the credit outreach programme.

State Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav, among other leaders and representatives of various public sector banks attended the event.

Earlier, Sitharaman paid a courtesy call on Naidu at his residence, where she was received by the chief minister and State IT Minister Nara Lokesh. 

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