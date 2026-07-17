Explained: Why Bihar Is Levying Panchayat Taxes And Who Will Pay

Bihar has authorised Gram Panchayats to levy holding taxes and local fees.
Kutcha houses are exempt, while pucca homes will pay ₹100 annually.
Panchayats can also charge businesses, markets, advertisements and civic-service users.
The Bihar Cabinet has approved the Gram Panchayat Taxes, Rates and Fees Rules, 2026, creating the state’s operational framework for collecting taxes and user charges in rural areas. The rules authorise Gram Panchayats to impose holding tax on properties, collect charges for civic services and levy fees on commercial activities conducted within their jurisdictions.
Section 27 of the Bihar Panchayat Raj Act, 2006 already empowered rural local bodies to levy taxes. However, the provision could not be effectively implemented because the government had not framed rules identifying taxable properties and activities, prescribing rate limits or establishing procedures for assessment and collection. The Cabinet’s decision makes that provision operational nearly two decades after the Act was enacted.
The government expects the rules to strengthen the Own Source Revenue, or OSR, of Gram Panchayats and reduce their dependence on state and central grants. With more than 45,000 revenue villages in Bihar, the government is targeting around ₹1,300 crore in revenue from rural taxes and fees.
“The primary objective is to strengthen local self-governance, boost the Own Source Revenue (OSR) of rural local bodies, and significantly reduce their financial dependence on the state government,” Bihar Additional Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar Chaudhary told reporters.
What Holding Tax Will Rural Households Pay?
Under the new rules, Gram Panchayats can impose an annual holding tax on residential properties within their areas. Kutcha houses will be exempt, while semi-pucca houses will be charged ₹50 annually. Owners or occupants of pucca houses will have to pay ₹100 a year.
Houses constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana will be charged a concessional rate of ₹25 annually. The rates have been kept relatively low, but the decision represents a significant change for rural households that were not previously covered by a functioning village-level property tax system.
The tax will be imposed on occupants of holdings within the Gram Panchayat area. The rules also lay down procedures for determining rates, assessing properties and collecting the amount due.
What Service Charges Can Panchayats Impose?
Gram Panchayats will also be allowed to collect user charges for services provided to residents. These include an annual cleanliness fee of ₹25 and a water supply charge of ₹25.
The charges are intended to support the operation and maintenance of village-level services such as sanitation, waste removal and drinking water facilities.
How Will Rural Businesses Be Taxed?
Commercial and industrial establishments operating within Gram Panchayat limits will face fixed annual fees. Petrol pumps, LPG agencies, brick kilns and cinema halls will each be charged ₹5,000 a year.
Panchayats have also been empowered to levy fees on advertisements, billboards, hoardings, weekly rural markets and cottage industries. This will allow them to raise revenue from economic activities taking place within their jurisdictions instead of placing the entire burden on residential properties.
Why Has Bihar Introduced The Rules Now?
The framework follows recommendations from the Central Finance Commission and a broader reform push to improve the financial self-reliance of local bodies.
An official from the Panchayati Raj Department told The Indian Express, “The immediate trigger for formulating rural tax rules is the state government’s push to every department to find ways to boost revenue. Since rural tax was long overdue, the government cleared it.”
The decision comes shortly after Bihar moved to collect toll tax from commercial vehicles on state highways. The measures form part of the government’s effort to increase internal revenue amid concerns over its dependence on central transfers and grants.
Do Other States Allow Panchayats To Collect Taxes?
Bihar is not the first state to give taxation powers to village-level bodies. Several states already allow Gram Panchayats to collect property taxes, business licence fees and charges for local services.
West Bengal operates an online system through which residents can register properties and pay land and house taxes to Gram Panchayats. The state’s Panchayat and Rural Development Department also provides online facilities for trade registration and property-tax payments.
Karnataka’s Gram Swaraj and Panchayat Raj law empowers Gram Panchayats to impose and revise local taxes and rates. Gujarat has had dedicated Gram and Nagar Panchayat taxation and fee rules since 1964, covering the assessment and recovery of local levies.
Tamil Nadu’s Panchayat law provides for house tax in village areas and allows Panchayats to collect licence and permission fees, including charges related to commercial activities and hoardings. The state also operates a digital portal for village Panchayat tax payments.
How Could The Move Affect Rural Governance?
Revenue collected under the rules will remain with the respective Gram Panchayats and must be used for local infrastructure and services, including roads, drains, sanitation and drinking water facilities.
A regular source of local revenue could help Panchayats undertake smaller development and repair works without waiting for state approval or grants. It may also increase accountability, as residents paying taxes are likely to demand visible improvements in public services.