Delhi's EV Policy Is Here: A Guide To Subsidies, Tax Waivers And Bans

The Delhi Cabinet approved the landmark Delhi Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy 2026 to accelerate the capital's transition to zero-emission transport. Committing a budget of ₹15,000 crore over the next four years, the framework aims to transition the national capital towards electric mobility to combat severe vehicular pollution. Of this, around ₹7,000 crore will be spent on incentives, while another ₹8,000 crore has been earmarked for EV infrastructure development and tax concessions. The policy, introduced by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, seeks to shift the city's approach from voluntary adoption to mandatory electrification, directly affecting the vehicles consumers and businesses can buy in the coming years.