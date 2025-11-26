Rise Of DBT Politics: How Welfare Payments Are Transforming Indian Elections

The Bihar election marks a turning point in Indian politics, with Direct Benefit Transfer schemes shifting from social support to powerful electoral tools. The unprecedented mobilisation of women voters, breaking caste patterns and strengthening loyalty to the ruling coalition, shows how material benefits can influence voting more effectively than identity-based politics. While these schemes have helped governments across several states overcome anti-incumbency and secure large mandates, experts warn that normalising cash-linked voting risks weakening democratic accountability and reducing governance to transactional exchanges. Whether this model is a temporary phase or the new structure of Indian politics will depend on how long material incentives outweigh demands for real development, dignity, and sustained state performance.