Dus-Hazaari Hazard: Will NDA's Cash-Schemes Help Reel In Women Voters?

There are also other issues regarding the scheme. As we travel towards Seemanchal, to Purnia there are some voices saying the scheme is discriminatory. Faringora in Kishanganj district is a mid-sized village with a population of around 3,000 to 4,000 people. The people have small farms, growing rice. The houses are bare-bricks, with polycarbonate sheets marking the boundaries. At the start of the village are people from the Yadav community. A few houses inside, the population is a mix of OBCs (Other Backward Castes). As the village road turns, beyond the overhead water tank, are the Muslim houses with a small mosque in the middle. The elders say that all the communities have lived peacefully for years. There are the usual tiffs of someone throwing garbage in front of another’s house, but nothing more than that. But some Muslim women allege the other communities in the village have got the Rs 10,000, but they haven’t. “The money is being delayed if the name on the form was Muslim,” says a middle-aged woman who preferred not to be named. They say they have been assured that they will get the Rs 10,000 in the second tranche, and are praying it would come.