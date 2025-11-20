Haq Recreates The Shah Bano Struggle But Avoids The Political Aftermath

Shazia goes back to her parents’ house and her travails mount. After a few months, Abbas stops sending her money for running the house and bringing up the children. She pleads with him, but he defends himself saying he has paid her according to the Sharia laws. Shazia, helped by her supportive father, decides to take Abbas to court. The lower court decides in Shazia’s favour, but gives her only a paltry sum for maintenance. She knocks at the High Court. By now it is no longer a case of maintenance by a divorced couple as the case has hit news headlines. Abbas plots to deliberately lose the case in the High Court as he wants to take it right up to the Supreme Court, where he is certain he will win because of the precedent. He also makes it an issue of minority freedom, Muslim personal law versus the secular legal framework and Muslim identity in a Hindu-majority India.