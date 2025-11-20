Haq Recreates The Shah Bano Struggle But Avoids The Political Aftermath

Haq, the new film inspired by this landmark case, captures the intimate struggle of a woman seeking dignity within a system stacked against her, even as it stops short of exploring the political tremors that reshaped India for decades to come.

Satish Padmanabhan
Satish Padmanabhan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Shah Bano’s Ghost
Haq Recreates The Shah Bano Struggle But Avoids The Political Aftermath
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Haq portrays the personal struggle behind the Shah Bano case but avoids the political storm it triggered, which reshaped India’s legal and communal landscape.

  • The 1985 Shah Bano verdict began as a woman’s fight for maintenance but escalated into a nationwide clash over religious law, secularism, and political appeasement.

  • While the film captures Shah Bano’s emotional and legal battle with sincerity, it overlooks the larger political fallout that influenced decades of Indian politics.

What’s the most striking memory of the Shah Bano case of 1985 in public consciousness? Yes, it was the struggle of a frail, aging divorced Muslim lady’s fight to get maintenance for her children from her relatively well-off husband. Yes, it was about the highest court of the land deciding in her favour, a landmark decision when it came to the validity of the Muslim Personal Law in a secular framework. The film Haq based on the Shah Bano case is detailed and well-intended till this point.

But the case is even more important in the nation’s politics for the dramatic events that took place after the Shah Bano verdict was pronounced. The conservative Muslims, especially the men leading the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), came out protesting the verdict, saying that it undermined the Sharia laws and the identity of the Indian Muslims. Under pressure, the then ruling Congress government of Rajiv Gandhi, which had a monstrous majority in the Parliament, winning 415 seats in the 1984 polls a year before, post Indira Gandhi’s assassination, passed The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Divorce) Act, 1986, which effectively negated the Supreme Court verdict. Under this act, a Muslim woman would get maintenance only for 90 days, the iddat period enshrined in the Sharia laws.

Related Content
Related Content

Now, this led to a bigger uproar from the Opposition parties, particularly the Hindu groups, which called the Act nothing but appeasement of the minorities. Unnerved by this opposition, many analysts think the Rajiv Gandhi government committed another big blunder—it opened the locks of the Babri Masjid that had been closed since 1949 when an idol of Lord Ram was placed inside the mosque. It would, of course, be too simplistic to draw this cause-and-effect analysis of the politically charged mid-1980s, but the rush of devotees at the Babri Masjid the moment the locks were opened do point towards the events that would lead up to its demolition eight years later.

Still from Bollywood Film Haq - Screengrabs from Movie trailer
Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

BY Saher Hiba Khan

That, in turn, unleashed the Hindutva forces, made the Bharatiya Janata Party the formidable force it is today, and changed the idea of India forever. The nation is still in the throes of these cataclysmic changes and we don’t know how the present will be viewed, say 50 or 100 years hence. Again, it may be too much to credit one Shah Bano case to the political upheaval of the last 40 years, but just as Archduke Franz Ferdinand’s assassination is said to have sparked World War I, the case was a turning point in Indian politics.

The film Haq doesn’t venture anywhere near the events that followed the judgement, except as a short note before the credits roll. It keeps itself to the chronological telling of the life of the lady in distress, called Shazia Bano in the film. But the part of the case it deals with, it does so with utmost honesty and attention to detail—if anything, it gets caught too much in the trees and misses the wood.

null - Saahil
How Muslim Law Is Surprisingly Liberal For Women And Why We Think Otherwise

BY Lalita Iyer

Shazia Bano (Yami Gautam Dhar) and Mohammad Abbas Khan (Emraan Hashmi) gleefully say qubool hai when the qazi asks them for their assent to the nikah. They are a happily married young couple giving each other succour. In an early scene, when a boorish neighbour yells at Shazia for planting flowering plants in his part of the compound, Abbas Khan buys off that bit of the plot for Shazia. Things go delectably well, enveloped in the aroma of biryani and burfi, till Abbas says he has to go Pakistan on urgent business, along with his mother. There are no phone calls or letters for three months, and finally when he returns home, it is with a second wife Saira (Vartika Singh).

Shazia’s world turns upside down, as from then on her relationship with Abbas sours. She also learns Abbas and Saira were lovers when young; she gets forcibly married to another man who has died prematurely. Abbas, who was attracted to Shazia for her bold views and innate sense of justice, finds her quarrelsome and intrusive now. He gets more and more immersed in his work, and in Saira’s charms, and Shazia, now with three children, is left to fend for herself. She confronts Abbas but their differences are irreconcilable, the marriage ending in talaaq, talaaq, talaaq.

Shazia goes back to her parents’ house and her travails mount. After a few months, Abbas stops sending her money for running the house and bringing up the children. She pleads with him, but he defends himself saying he has paid her according to the Sharia laws. Shazia, helped by her supportive father, decides to take Abbas to court. The lower court decides in Shazia’s favour, but gives her only a paltry sum for maintenance. She knocks at the High Court. By now it is no longer a case of maintenance by a divorced couple as the case has hit news headlines. Abbas plots to deliberately lose the case in the High Court as he wants to take it right up to the Supreme Court, where he is certain he will win because of the precedent. He also makes it an issue of minority freedom, Muslim personal law versus the secular legal framework and Muslim identity in a Hindu-majority India.

This is about how political the film gets. To filmmaker Suparn Varma’s credit, he keeps the film tonally understated. There are no shrill, trenchant moments taking on the ills of Islam. Both Hashmi and Dhar get their monologues, and even these though emotionally charged are not over-the-top sermons. Both the actors live their characters—Hashmi as the unlikeable husband is spot on and Dhar is both vulnerable and tough, as a simple girl who normally would settle any dispute amicably, but is forced to fight the system as injustice upon injustice is poured on her.

It would perhaps have been more interesting if the film had started with the case in the Supreme Court, how Abbas wanted to make it a bigger issue than a personal fight, the clash between the hardened Muslim clerics and the rising Hindutva groups, and how the case has been a trigger to the politics we are witnessing today in India. That may be another film, for another day.

Satish Padmanabhan is managing editor, Outlook

MORE FROM THIS ISSUE
MORE FROM THIS ISSUE
| Photo: AP : An Eventful Journey: Nitish greets supporters in Patna after victory in the 2015 Bihar state election
Nitish Kumar's Political Journey: Rise, Fall, Rise To 10-Time CM
PTI : A printing vendor displays models of party symbols following the announcement of local body election dates in Kerala
Reading Bihar’s Election Verdict: Why Do Optics Matter in Kerala And Not in Tamil Nadu?
IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire : A wife can include conditions to protect her rights and well-being, such as a clause against the husband taking another wife, stipulations regarding financial support or maintenance, or the right to continue working.
Khula - Muslim Woman’s Right To Unilateral Divorce
Outlook Cover 1 December 2025 : The next chief minister has a lot of promises to keep.
The Burden of Bihar: A Mandate Wrapped In Unfinished Promises

This article appeared as 'Shah Bano's Ghost' in Outlook’s December 1, 2025 issue as 'The Burden of Bihar' which explores how the latest election results tell their own story of continuity and aspiration, and the new government inherits a mandate weighted with expectations. The issue reveals how politics, people, and power intersect in ways that shape who we are—and where we go next.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh Vs Ireland LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 2: Mushfiqur Rahim Brings Up Ton In Landmark 100th Test Match

  2. Shubman Gill Latest Update: India Captain Ruled Out Of 2nd Test, Rishabh Pant To Lead - Reports

  3. India Vs South Africa: Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah Likely To Skip ODIs - Report

  4. Ashes 2025-26: Five Things To Look Forward To During Australia Vs England Rivalry Down Under

  5. ICC U-19 World Cup 2026 Schedule: Full List Of Fixtures, India Games, Venues, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

  2. 'Heartbroken' Carlos Alcaraz Rules Himself Of Spain's Davis Cup Finals

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Belgium Down France To Book First Semi-final Spot

  4. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Sees Off Carlos Alcaraz Threat To Defend Title In Turin

  5. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Surges To Victory Over Rival, Carlos Alcaraz In Turin

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Burden of Bihar: A Mandate Wrapped In Unfinished Promises

  2. Cold Wave and Fog Alert: Uttar Pradesh Braces for Temperature Decline

  3. Scrutinising the Sweep In Bihar Election

  4. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Over 170 Public Figures Reject Results, Cite Flaws In SIR Process

  5. Remembering The Legacy Of Bhai Jaita On The 350th Anniversary Of Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom

Entertainment News

  1. Nayanthara At 41: Revisiting The Lady Superstar’s 6 Best Performances

  2. DIFF 2025 : I, The Song | Dechen Roder’s Seraphic Exploration Of Identity, Illusion & Invention

  3. DIFF 2025 | Happyend: A Tender Tale Of Finding Political Consciousness

  4. DIFF 2025 | Interview With Ritu Sarin And Tenzing Sonam: “DIFF Was Born Out Of Love For Cinema And Community”

  5. Kamini Kaushal, The Oldest Living Actress Bows Out

US News

  1. Trump Confirms Friday White House Meeting With NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani

  2. Trump Signs Bill To Release More Epstein Documents

  3. Trump Defends Saudi Crown Prince Over Khashoggi Killing, Says ‘Things Happen’

  4. Congress Overwhelmingly Passes Bill Requiring Release of Epstein Case Files

  5. US To Sell F-35 Fighter Jets to Saudi Arabia, Says Trump Ahead of Crown Prince’s White House Visit

World News

  1. India’s Strategic Pivot from Russian Oil Outpaces Trump’s Tariff Pressures

  2. US To Sell F-35 Fighter Jets to Saudi Arabia, Says Trump Ahead of Crown Prince’s White House Visit

  3. Lahore High Court Shields Interfaith Couple From Police Harassment

  4. Air India Seeks China Airspace Access As Pakistan Ban Hits Long-Haul Network

  5. India Needs To Stop Enabling Hasina’s Media Outreach: Bangladesh Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam

Latest Stories

  1. Cold Wave and Fog Alert: Uttar Pradesh Braces for Temperature Decline

  2. Dhurandhar: R Madhavan Reveals The Story Behind His Transformation In Aditya Dhar's Spy Drama

  3. Delhi Pollution Alert: Air Quality Hits 386 in ‘Very Poor’ Category, 16 Stations Record ‘Severe’ Levels

  4. Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha Share First Pics Of Son, Reveal Name - Neer

  5. Tamil Nadu Braces for Heavy Rainfall: Low-Pressure System Expected This Weekend

  6. Supreme Court Invalidates Provisions Of Tribunals Reforms Act, 2021

  7. Shubman Gill Injury Update: Skipper To Join Team In Guwahati, IND Vs SA 2nd Test Availability Uncertain

  8. Horoscope Today, November 19, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Scorpio, Aquarius, and All Zodiac Signs