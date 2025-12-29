Russia Claims Capture Of Dibrova In Donetsk As Shelling Kills One Civilian, Peace Talks Continue

Russia claims its forces have taken Dibrova in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region.
Russian shelling killed one person in Sloviansk and injured civilians in Kharkiv villages.
Diplomatic talks continue as the US, Ukraine and Russia discuss a possible peace deal.
The Russian army has claimed that its forces have captured the village of Dibrova in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region, amid continued fighting and parallel diplomatic contacts aimed at ending the war.
According to Reuters, Russia’s Ministry of Defence said in a brief statement that its troops had “completed the liberation” of Dibrova, following a series of announced ground advances in recent days. The Ukrainian military has not commented on the claim. Reuters reported that the announcement comes as fighting continues across multiple fronts in eastern Ukraine.
In the same region, Russian shelling killed at least one person and injured five others in the eastern city of Sloviansk, according to the head of Donetsk’s regional military administration. Reuters reported that the strikes underline the ongoing intensity of hostilities in Donetsk despite renewed diplomatic activity involving Washington, Kyiv and Moscow.
The military developments follow talks between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Florida, after which both leaders expressed optimism that a peace deal could be close, even as disagreements over territory remain unresolved. According to Reuters, Trump spoke by telephone with Russian President Vladimir Putin for more than two hours ahead of the meeting, later describing the call as “excellent” and “productive”.
Separately, in northeastern Ukraine’s Kharkiv region, three civilians were injured in Russian attacks over the past 24 hours, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said. In a Telegram update cited by Reuters, Syniehubov said a 73-year-old woman was injured in shelling in the village of Hroza, a 54-year-old woman was wounded in Zolochiv, and a 73-year-old man was injured in Novoplatonivka. He added that at least 209 clashes with Russian forces were recorded across the region during the same period.
