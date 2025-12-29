Russia Claims Capture Of Dibrova In Donetsk As Shelling Kills One Civilian, Peace Talks Continue

In this image made from video provided by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025, a Russia Army soldier launches a drone for an action in an undisclosed location in Ukraine. Photo: (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)

In this image made from video provided by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025, a Russia Army soldier launches a drone for an action in an undisclosed location in Ukraine. Photo: (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)