Ukraine War Exhibition Opens At Berlin Nazi Bunker

Permanent "Ukraine Museum" launches inside historic WWII air-raid shelter to display front-line artefacts, drones, missiles and personal testimonies, urging sustained European support for Kyiv amid ongoing conflict.

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Two Soviet soldiers plant a Soviet flag on top of the Reichstag building.
Flying High: Two Soviet soldiers plant a Soviet flag on top of the Reichstag building on May 2, 1945, symbolising the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany during the Battle of Berlin | Photo: Imago
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • • A new permanent section dedicated to Russia's war against Ukraine opened on February 24, 2026 at the Berlin Story Bunker, a former Nazi-era air-raid shelter near Anhalter Bahnhof that already hosts exhibitions on Nazism and post-1945 German history.

  • The 300-square-metre "Ukraine Museum" features the largest collection of war artefacts outside Ukraine.

  • Curator Wieland Giebel and director Enno Lenze described the initiative as the world's first museum of its kind abroad, aimed at conveying the "physical reality" and "hardness".

Marking exactly four years since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began on February 24, 2022, a powerful new permanent exhibition opened today inside one of Berlin's most evocative historical sites: the Berlin Story Bunker, a massive former Nazi-era air-raid shelter.

Housed in the concrete labyrinth built to protect civilians during World War II bombings near the old Anhalter Bahnhof station, the "Ukraine Museum" transforms part of the 6,500-square-metre complex into a dedicated 300-square-metre space chronicling the ongoing war. Organisers call it the first museum outside Ukraine specifically focused on documenting Russia's aggression, Ukrainian resilience and the human cost of the conflict.

"The aim is to raise public awareness about the 'physical reality' of the conflict," museum curator Wieland Giebel told AFP during a press preview on February 23. Director Enno Lenze emphasised that the exhibition presents "personal stories, the brutality of the war, and everything Russia wants to keep secret."

Related Content
Related Content
The British Museum - AP
UK Imperial War Museums Launch ‘India’s War’ For South Asian WWII Stories

BY Outlook News Desk

Visitors encounter stark evidence brought directly from the front: remnants of Russian and Iranian-made drones, fragments of cruise missiles, pieces of downed helicopters, a mangled humanitarian aid vehicle and an array of weapons recovered from battlefields. Complementing the physical artefacts are video interviews and testimonies from approximately 30 Ukrainians — soldiers, civilians and others — who share firsthand accounts of survival, loss and resistance.

The new Ukrainian section integrates into the bunker's existing permanent displays, which cover the Nazi period (including a full-size replica of Hitler's Führerbunker room) and Germany's journey from 1945 ruins through reconstruction, division, reunification and up to contemporary crises like the COVID-19 pandemic.

By placing the Ukraine war exhibition in this WWII bunker context, organisers draw an implicit historical parallel between past aggressions and the current one, while underscoring how a site once tied to Nazi terror now serves to highlight threats to democracy and sovereignty in Europe today.

The timing is deliberate: February 24, 2026, coincides with the invasion's fourth anniversary, a moment when international attention on Ukraine has faced challenges from "war fatigue" in parts of Europe and shifting political priorities. The museum seeks to counter that by making the distant conflict tangible for German and international visitors.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Women Vs Australia Women Live Score, 1st ODI: Shree Charani Brings Women In Blue Back | AUS-W 55/2 (10.4)

  2. Karnataka Vs Jammu & Kashmir Ranji Trophy Final Live Score, Day 1: Yawer Caught At Slip| J & K 157/2 (51)

  3. Italy Cricket Rocked By Sexual Assault Allegation Against Senior Official: Report

  4. India Qualification Scenario At T20 World Cup: Path To Semi-Finals Explained After West Indies' Victory

  5. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: Hetmyer’s WI Show Puts India In Trouble; Focus On Tariq As Spin Key For PAK Vs ENG

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  2. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  3. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  4. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Late-Night Parleys Between Stalin, Congress Leaders Stir Speculation In Poll-Bound Tamil Nadu

  2. Day In Pics: February 23, 2026

  3. Tamil Nadu: Soundararajan Accuses Stalin of Creating ‘Artificial’ Rights Narrative

  4. Adrift Identities: A Personal Story Of Migration, Identity, And Cultural Belonging

  5. Punch-Drunk Love: How A Baby Macaque Found Itself On Billboards Across The World

Entertainment News

  1. Boong Review | Examining The Barbs Of Manipur’s Conflict Through Childhood’s Innocence

  2. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

  3. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  4. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

  5. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

US News

  1. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  2. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  3. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  4. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  5. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

World News

  1. Hungary To Block New EU Sanctions On Russia Over Druzhba Pipeline Dispute

  2. Netanyahu Pitches ‘Hexagon’ Alliance as Modi Set for Israel Visit

  3. Embassy of India, Tehran Urges Indians to Leave Iran Amid Fresh Protests

  4. NHRC Seeks MEA Report On Indians Held In Thailand

  5. Mexico Erupts In Violence After Drug Kingpin ‘El Mencho’ Killed In Army Raid

Latest Stories

  1. Kerala High Court Orders Screening Of The Kerala Story 2 Amid Row: 'Movie Has Wrong Portrayal'

  2. Timing of PM Modi's Trip To Israel Raises Pertinent Questions

  3. AI Impact Summit 2026: Is AI Really Coming For Jobs?

  4. AI And Web3: A Symbiosis For Future Revolution

  5. Burn Patient Among Seven Killed In Ranchi-Delhi Air Ambulance Crash 

  6. Mandelson Arrested In London Amid Epstein Fallout

  7. Karnataka Vs Jammu and Kashmir, Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final: Toss Update, Playing XIs

  8. BAFTA Apologises To Michael B. Jordan, Delroy Lindo Over Racist Slur Incident During Awards Ceremony