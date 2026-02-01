Tottenham Ban Three Supporters For Nazi Salute During Champions League Win Over Frankfurt

Tottenham have banned three supporters for making Nazi salutes during a Champions League away match in Germany, after UEFA imposed a €30,000 fine for racist behaviour and deferred further sanctions

A
Associated Press
Updated on:
Updated on:
Tottenham Hotspur Nazi Salute in Champions League ban update
Tottenham Hotspur's Pape Matar Sarr, left, and Richarlison on the pitch after their English Premier League soccer match against Fulham in London, Sunday, March 1, 2026. | Photo: PA/John Walton via AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Tottenham handed indefinite bans to three fans identified making Nazi salutes

  • It happened during a Champions League match against Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany

  • UEFA fined Spurs €30,000 for racist and discriminatory behaviour, plus €2,250 for object throwing

Tottenham banned three supporters on Monday for making Nazi salutes at a Champions League game in Germany in January.

The club’s move came as UEFA fined Tottenham 30,000 euros ($35,000) on a charge of “racist and/or discriminatory behavior” for the gestures during a 2-0 win at Eintracht Frankfurt last month.

“We can confirm that all three individuals found to be making Nazi salutes towards Eintracht Frankfurt fans have been identified and have received indefinite bans,” Tottenham said. “The disgusting behavior of a minority of so-called fans on the night is in no way reflective of the values of our club and its supporters.”

Spurs also was fined 2,250 euros ($2,600) for fans throwing objects.

UEFA deferred a one-game ban on the Europa League titleholder selling tickets to fans for an away game in European competitions for a probationary period of one year.

Tottenham next plays at Atletico Madrid in the Champions League round of 16 on March 10.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: South Africa Coach’s Takes Cheeky Dig At Broadcasters; India Seek 2022 Revenge Vs England

  2. T20 World Cup 2026: Is There Reserve Day For Semi-Finals? What Happens In Case Of Washout?

  3. South Africa Vs New Zealand: Have Kiwis Ever Beaten Proteas In T20 World Cup History?

  4. MS Dhoni Leaves CSK Camp In Splits With Funny Wide Signal Moment During Practice - Video

  5. T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan Players Fined PKR 50 Lakh Each Following Disappointing Campaign - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. All England Open Badminton Championships 2026: Preview, Live Streaming, Indians To Watch In BWF Super 1000 Tournament

  2. All England Open Preview: Dubai-Stranded Sindhu Forced Out; Lakshya, Satwik-Chirag Spearhead India

  3. US-Israel Attacks Iran: 'Ordeal Continues To Unfold,' Stranded PV Sindhu Shares 'Frightening' Update

  4. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  5. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: February 28, 2026

  2. Panic, anger ripple across Matua belt as SIR deletions reopen citizenship faultlines before WB polls

  3. Modi Speaks to Netanyahu, Calls for Civilian Safety and End to Hostilities

  4. Nagpur Factory Blast Death Toll Rises To 19 As Another Worker Dies

  5. Kashmir Imposes Curbs, Seals Ghanta Ghar Amid Protests Over Khamenei Death

Entertainment News

  1. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  2. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  3. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

  4. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  5. 10 Years Of Aligarh: Dignity, Shame And The Cost Of Being Seen

US News

  1. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  2. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  3. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  4. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  5. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

World News

  1. US-Israel-Iran War News: Iran Operations Likely To last 4 To 5 weeks, Says Trump

  2. Outlook Explainer: After Khamenei, How Will Iran Choose Its Next Supreme Leader?

  3. Global Fallout: World Reacts To US-Israeli Strikes On Iran

  4. Epstein Files: What We Know So Far

  5. The Curious Timing Of PM Modi’s Israel Visit

Latest Stories

  1. Modi Speaks to Netanyahu, Calls for Civilian Safety and End to Hostilities

  2. India Vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: Men In Blue Pull Off Their Highest Run-Chase - Check List

  3. Actor Awards 2026 Full Winners List: Sinners, The Studio, The Pitt Win Top Honours

  4. Lunar Eclipse 2026: How The Chandra Grahan Will Impact Every Zodiac Sign

  5. Netanyahu Vows ‘Decisive Blow’ as Israel Escalates Strikes on Iran

  6. US-Israel-Iran War News: Iran Operations Likely To last 4 To 5 weeks, Says Trump

  7. Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei Killed In US–Israel Strikes

  8. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, T20 World Cup: Men In Green Knocked Out Despite Nervy Win; New Zealand Into Semis