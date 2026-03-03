F1 2026: FIA To Decide On Middle East Races With ‘Safety And Wellbeing’ In Consideration

F1 2026: FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem says safety and wellbeing will drive decisions on upcoming Formula 1 and World Endurance Championship races in the Middle East, with Bahrain and Saudi Arabia fixtures under scrutiny

A
Associated Press
Updated on:
Updated on:
F1 2026 FIA middle east races decision safety wellbeing statement
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during a Formula One pre-season test at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain, Feb. 11, 2026. | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • FIA monitoring security situation ahead of scheduled F1 races in Bahrain (April 12) and Saudi Arabia a week later

  • Statement follows recent attacks in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia after joint US-Israel strikes on Iran

  • FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem stresses “safety and wellbeing” will guide decisions

The president of Formula 1’s governing body, the FIA, says it will prioritize “safety and wellbeing” as it decides what to do about upcoming races in the Middle East amid increasingly widespread conflict in the region.

F1 is scheduled to race next month in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, which have both been hit by attacks in recent days following joint strikes on Iran by the United States and Israel.

The FIA statement also mentioned the World Endurance Championship, a leading sportscar series that opens its season in Qatar at the end of this month.

“We are in close contact with our member clubs, championship promoters, teams and colleagues on the ground as we monitor developments carefully and responsibly,” FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem posted on Instagram on Monday.

“Safety and wellbeing will guide our decisions as we assess the forthcoming events scheduled there for the FIA World Endurance Championship and the FIA Formula One World Championship. Our organization is built on unity and shared purpose. That unity matters now more than ever.”

Related Content
Related Content

Ben Sulayem, who is from Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, said “we are deeply saddened by the loss of life and stand with the families and communities impacted,” adding that the FIA hopes for “calm, safety and a swift return to stability.”

Following preseason testing in Bahrain last month, F1 teams and staff are heading to Melbourne for this week’s season-opening Australian Grand Prix, despite disruptions to travel.

F1 races in China and Japan later this month before the Bahrain Grand Prix, which is scheduled for April 12, and the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix one week later.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: South Africa Coach’s Takes Cheeky Dig At Broadcasters; India Seek 2022 Revenge Vs England

  2. T20 World Cup 2026: Is There Reserve Day For Semi-Finals? What Happens In Case Of Washout?

  3. South Africa Vs New Zealand: Have Kiwis Ever Beaten Proteas In T20 World Cup History?

  4. MS Dhoni Leaves CSK Camp In Splits With Funny Wide Signal Moment During Practice - Video

  5. T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan Players Fined PKR 50 Lakh Each Following Disappointing Campaign - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. All England Open Badminton Championships 2026: Preview, Live Streaming, Indians To Watch In BWF Super 1000 Tournament

  2. All England Open Preview: Dubai-Stranded Sindhu Forced Out; Lakshya, Satwik-Chirag Spearhead India

  3. US-Israel Attacks Iran: 'Ordeal Continues To Unfold,' Stranded PV Sindhu Shares 'Frightening' Update

  4. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  5. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: February 28, 2026

  2. Govt Asks States To Keep Eye On Pro-Iran Radical Preachers Delivering Inflammatory Sermons

  3. Kashmir Imposes Curbs, Seals Ghanta Ghar Amid Protests Over Khamenei Death

  4. Kashmir Erupts In Protest Over Killing Of Iranian Supreme Leader

  5. Panic, anger ripple across Matua belt as SIR deletions reopen citizenship faultlines before WB polls

Entertainment News

  1. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  2. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  3. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

  4. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  5. 10 Years Of Aligarh: Dignity, Shame And The Cost Of Being Seen

US News

  1. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  2. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  3. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  4. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  5. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

World News

  1. US-Israel-Iran War News: Iran Operations Likely To last 4 To 5 weeks, Says Trump

  2. Outlook Explainer: After Khamenei, How Will Iran Choose Its Next Supreme Leader?

  3. Global Fallout: World Reacts To US-Israeli Strikes On Iran

  4. Manufacturing War: The US–Israel Assault on Iran And Threat To West Asia

  5. The Curious Timing Of PM Modi’s Israel Visit

Latest Stories

  1. Modi Speaks to Netanyahu, Calls for Civilian Safety and End to Hostilities

  2. India Vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: Men In Blue Pull Off Their Highest Run-Chase - Check List

  3. Actor Awards 2026 Full Winners List: Sinners, The Studio, The Pitt Win Top Honours

  4. Lunar Eclipse 2026: How The Chandra Grahan Will Impact Every Zodiac Sign

  5. Netanyahu Vows ‘Decisive Blow’ as Israel Escalates Strikes on Iran

  6. US-Israel-Iran War News: Iran Operations Likely To last 4 To 5 weeks, Says Trump

  7. Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei Killed In US–Israel Strikes

  8. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, T20 World Cup: Men In Green Knocked Out Despite Nervy Win; New Zealand Into Semis